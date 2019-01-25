Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G smartphone availability and colors leaked

comscore
Samsung is planning to launch a special 5G variant of its upcoming Galaxy Fold smartphone in South Korea.

Samsung has confirmed that its next Galaxy Unpacked event will be held on February 20, where it is expected to launch the flagship Galaxy S10 lineup. The launch is being held at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, where the company is expected to launch the tenth anniversary Galaxy S model, dubbed the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and it will also include the Korean giant’s first smartphone supporting 5G mobile connectivity.

According to previous rumors, Samsung may also announce its foldable smartphone at this event, dubbed Galaxy Fold. Samsung has been reportedly working with Google to optimize the software and hardware for streamlined user experience. The company is reportedly planning to ship only 1 million foldable devices in the first year. The production is expected to be scaled up gradually based on customer response.

As per SamMobile, the Galaxy Fold smartphone could offer 5G network capability, and is expected to be launch first in South Korea. The device will have a model number SM-F907N. Few South Korean carriers have already completed deployment, and are waiting on manufacturers to release compatible smartphones. The Samsung Fold could be made available in Blue, Green, Silver and Black colors.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold is expected to feature a 4.6-inch screen with 840×1960 pixels resolution that would turn into a 7.3-inch screen with 1536×2152 pixels resolution. In addition to this, the device is likely to sport Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or the Exynos 9820 processors depending on the market. The company is likely to pack a massive battery of up to 6,000mAh capacity in the device.

Watch: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Features First Look

The foldable phone that Samsung is planning to launch may be priced around the $1,800 mark, which easily makes it more than Rs 150,000. One thing to note here is that this information comes from a third-party report, and Samsung has not issued any official specifications of the device except the display information about its foldable device.

