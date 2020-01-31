South-Korean smartphone maker, Samsung, is rolling out a new software update for the Galaxy Fold 5G. The latest update brings the January 2020 security patch to the device. Samsung hasn’t provided the changelog for the update, but it is likely to improve the overall system stability of the smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G January 2020 Android security update carries the build version F907BXXS2ASL3. The update is still based on Android 9 Pie OS. It is currently rolling out for users based in Australia, United Kingdom, and Switzerland, GetDroidTips reports. However, it could be available to other regions soon.

The OTA update is rolling out in a staged process, so it could take a while before reaching all Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G devices globally. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings -> Software Update menu. The company is likely to roll out this January 2020 security patch to more Galaxy devices in the coming weeks.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G latest security update primarily fixes a severe vulnerability in the device. This flaw could have enabled a local malicious application. The update also fixes an exploit that could have led to remote information exposure of the device.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G features, specifications

Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G smartphone flaunts an Infinity Flex dual display. On the outside, it has a 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 21:9. The second-screen has a 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 4.2:3 aspect ratio.

The Samsung smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and Adreno 640 GPU. It packs a 4,235mAh battery with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G and, USB Type-C 2.0 port for charging.

Story Timeline