comscore Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G update rolls out to users | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G update rolling out with January 2020 security patch
News

Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G update rolling out with January 2020 security patch

News

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G new update brings fixes for several critical vulnerabilities and other high-risk issues.

  • Published: January 31, 2020 5:30 PM IST
samsung-galaxy-fold-bgr-india-7

South-Korean smartphone maker, Samsung, is rolling out a new software update for the Galaxy Fold 5G. The latest update brings the January 2020 security patch to the device. Samsung hasn’t provided the changelog for the update, but it is likely to improve the overall system stability of the smartphone.

Related Stories


The Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G January 2020 Android security update carries the build version F907BXXS2ASL3. The update is still based on Android 9 Pie OS. It is currently rolling out for users based in Australia, United Kingdom, and Switzerland, GetDroidTips reports. However, it could be available to other regions soon.

The OTA update is rolling out in a staged process, so it could take a while before reaching all Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G devices globally. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings -> Software Update menu. The company is likely to roll out this January 2020 security patch to more Galaxy devices in the coming weeks.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G latest security update primarily fixes a severe vulnerability in the device. This flaw could have enabled a local malicious application. The update also fixes an exploit that could have led to remote information exposure of the device.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G features, specifications

Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G smartphone flaunts an Infinity Flex dual display. On the outside, it has a 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 21:9. The second-screen has a 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 4.2:3 aspect ratio.

The Samsung smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and Adreno 640 GPU. It packs a 4,235mAh battery with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G and, USB Type-C 2.0 port for charging.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 31, 2020 5:30 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Fold

164999

Android 9 Pie
Exynos 9825 SoC
12MP + 12MP + 16MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Reliance JioTVCamera accessory launched at Rs 2,999; enables full-screen video calls on TV
News
Reliance JioTVCamera accessory launched at Rs 2,999; enables full-screen video calls on TV
Puma Sport connected smartwatch launched in India, priced at Rs 19,995

Wearables

Puma Sport connected smartwatch launched in India, priced at Rs 19,995

Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G update rolling out

New Rockstar Games announcement could be teasing GTA 6

Gaming

New Rockstar Games announcement could be teasing GTA 6

Samsung Galaxy A41 to come with MediaTek Helio P65 SoC

News

Samsung Galaxy A41 to come with MediaTek Helio P65 SoC

Most Popular

Philips UpBeat Review

Samsung Galaxy A51 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

Honor 9X Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 First Impressions

Reliance JioTVCamera accessory launched at Rs 2,999; enables full-screen video calls on TV

Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G update rolling out

Samsung Galaxy A41 to come with MediaTek Helio P65 SoC

Tata Sky Binge+ now available with Rs 1,000 cashback offer

Reliance Jio is offering Rs 2,020 cashback

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G update rolling out
Samsung Galaxy A41 to come with MediaTek Helio P65 SoC

News

Samsung Galaxy A41 to come with MediaTek Helio P65 SoC
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 software update rolls out

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 software update rolls out
Samsung Galaxy A6+ update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy A6+ update rolling out
Samsung Galaxy S20 series sale will commence on March 6

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 series sale will commence on March 6

हिंदी समाचार

Trending Technology News Today : Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite स्मार्टफोन पर एडिशनल डिस्काउंट समेत आज की टॉप टेक न्यूज

Reliance Jio के रिचार्ज पर मिल रहा है 2020 रुपये का डिस्काउंट, जानें ऑफर

Samsung Galaxy S20 सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन्स की सेल 6 मार्च से शुरू होगी

Realme Buds Air पर मिल रहा 5% का अल्टीमेट कैशबैक, जानें पूरा ऑफर

Realme के इन स्मार्टफोन को मिलेगा Android 11 का अपडेट, देखें पूरी लिस्ट

News

Reliance JioTVCamera accessory launched at Rs 2,999; enables full-screen video calls on TV
News
Reliance JioTVCamera accessory launched at Rs 2,999; enables full-screen video calls on TV
Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G update rolling out
Samsung Galaxy A41 to come with MediaTek Helio P65 SoC

News

Samsung Galaxy A41 to come with MediaTek Helio P65 SoC
Tata Sky Binge+ now available with Rs 1,000 cashback offer

News

Tata Sky Binge+ now available with Rs 1,000 cashback offer
Reliance Jio is offering Rs 2,020 cashback

News

Reliance Jio is offering Rs 2,020 cashback