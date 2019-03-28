comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy Fold: A new test video to focus on the durability of the foldable smartphone
News

Samsung Galaxy Fold: A new test video to focus on the durability of the foldable smartphone

News

The Samsung Galaxy Fold should hold up good for about 200,000 folds which means about 100 folds per day for about five years.

  • Published: March 28, 2019 3:02 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy Fold testing

Image credit: Samsung

Samsung has just posted a new video online related to the Samsung Galaxy Fold, its first foldable smartphone. The video seems to be part of the industry durability testing for the foldable smartphone that the company likely uses to see how durable the final product is. The video comes days after Samsung revealed that the device will be available starting April 26. It showcases a number of Galaxy Fold devices being continuously folded and unfolded by automated machines to see how durable they are and how long the display actually lasts without any damage.

The video is likely to act as a reassuring proof from the smartphone maker as a portion of the internet raised their concerns about the longevity and durability of the smartphone after the company revealed it at the Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup launch event. According to a report by SamMobile, the company claims that the display of the device should hold up good for about 200,000 folds which means about 100 folds per day for about five years. This is a healthy duration because most smartphone owners don’t keep their smartphones for that long.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Fold First Look

The report noted that it takes about a week for the mechanical automated machine to make about 200,000 folds on the devices to test the durability of the devices. This number means that the device will be more durable than the 100,000 folds that Huawei states for the Huawei Mate X foldable smartphone. Taking a look at the video, it looks like the company is ready to reveal more information about the device as the launch date nears.

Samsung Galaxy Fold appears in a short hands-on video

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Fold appears in a short hands-on video

This report comes about a week after the Galaxy Fold was spotted in a video by Samsung. In that video, we noted that a visible display crease was visible in the middle of the screen. It is unclear if that will be visible permanently or if it will gradually appear after regular use. However, according to recent information online, an anonymous user who received his Samsung Galaxy Fold early stated that it is noticeable but “not too bad”.

  • Published Date: March 28, 2019 3:02 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Huawei Y6 Prime (2019) with MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, notched display launched
News
Huawei Y6 Prime (2019) with MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, notched display launched
Samsung Galaxy Fold: A new test video to focus on the durability of the foldable smartphone

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold: A new test video to focus on the durability of the foldable smartphone

WhatsApp Android Beta 2.19.85 brings extra glimpse of upcoming Dark Mode

News

WhatsApp Android Beta 2.19.85 brings extra glimpse of upcoming Dark Mode

Fitbit Versa Lite Edition, Inspire HR and Inspire wearables unveiled in India, starting from Rs 6,999

News

Fitbit Versa Lite Edition, Inspire HR and Inspire wearables unveiled in India, starting from Rs 6,999

Xiaomi releases yet another double-folding smartphone video

News

Xiaomi releases yet another double-folding smartphone video

Most Popular

Huawei P30, P30 Pro first impressions

Samsung Galaxy M30 Review

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR II GL504 Review

Easyfone Star Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Microsoft bans April Fools' Day pranks at work

Huawei Y6 Prime (2019) with MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, notched display launched

Samsung Galaxy Fold: A new test video to focus on the durability of the foldable smartphone

WhatsApp Android Beta 2.19.85 brings extra glimpse of upcoming Dark Mode

Fitbit Versa Lite Edition, Inspire HR and Inspire wearables unveiled in India, starting from Rs 6,999

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei Y6 Prime (2019) with MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, notched display launched

News

Huawei Y6 Prime (2019) with MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, notched display launched
Samsung Galaxy Fold: A new test video to focus on the durability of the foldable smartphone

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold: A new test video to focus on the durability of the foldable smartphone
Xiaomi releases yet another double-folding smartphone video

News

Xiaomi releases yet another double-folding smartphone video
6 best smartphone deals of the day

Deals

6 best smartphone deals of the day
Huawei Mate 30 already in testing, could release around October

News

Huawei Mate 30 already in testing, could release around October

हिंदी समाचार

ये हैं बंदूक वाले 5 बेस्ट मोबाइल गेम, फ्री में कर सकते हैं डाउनलोड

भारत में 3 बैक कैमरे वाला सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च करेगी Tecno!

Call of Duty: Mobile गेम भारत में नवंबर में हो सकता है रिलीज, प्री-रजिस्ट्रेशन हुए शुरू

Xiaomi 'Mi Super Sale' last day: Poco F1, Redmi 6A, Mi A2 समेत कई स्मार्टफोन 5 हजार रुपये तक मिल रहे हैं सस्ते

Redmi Note 7 और Redmi Note 7 Pro 3 अप्रैल को एक बार फिर सेल पर आएंगे, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Microsoft bans April Fools' Day pranks at work
News
Microsoft bans April Fools' Day pranks at work
Huawei Y6 Prime (2019) with MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, notched display launched

News

Huawei Y6 Prime (2019) with MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, notched display launched
Samsung Galaxy Fold: A new test video to focus on the durability of the foldable smartphone

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold: A new test video to focus on the durability of the foldable smartphone
WhatsApp Android Beta 2.19.85 brings extra glimpse of upcoming Dark Mode

News

WhatsApp Android Beta 2.19.85 brings extra glimpse of upcoming Dark Mode
Fitbit Versa Lite Edition, Inspire HR and Inspire wearables unveiled in India, starting from Rs 6,999

News

Fitbit Versa Lite Edition, Inspire HR and Inspire wearables unveiled in India, starting from Rs 6,999