Samsung Galaxy Fold all pre-orders cancelled ahead of re-launch

Samsung has decided to cancel all pre-orders of Galaxy Fold in the US, just ahead of its relaunch. This means that buyers who signed to purchase the device earlier this year will not get the device on relaunch. As per the company, pre-orders have been canceled to “ensure that you have the best possible experience”. The email also notes that Samsung is rethinking the entire process, including purchasing, unboxing, and service for the Fold. Samsung did not share any details about the type of changes it is considering for the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

Samsung Galaxy Fold relaunch details

According to a report by The Verge, Samsung sent out emails to pre-order customers to inform them about the change. A Samsung representative reportedly highlighted the recently announced “Galaxy Fold Premier Service” with the Galaxy Fold. As per the report, the “Premier Service” is likely going to be part of the new sales process. It is possible that Samsung will share more details about the service on the official launch. According to YouTuber M. Brandon Lee, who first made the email by Samsung public, the company is also giving free $250 credit in the email. Users can redeem the credit on any product sold directly through its online store.

The redeem offer includes Galaxy Fold, so in the end, if you decide to re-pre-order it, you’ll get a nice discount. Samsung announced that its foldable smartphone will be available in South Korea on September 6 in two colors. These colors include the Cosmos Black and Space Silver options. After the South Korean launch, the foldable device would also be available in other countries including the US, France, and Germany. It is worth noting that the company has not shared any details about the launch in these countries. According to past reports, the company also hinted that it may bring the foldable smartphone to the Indian market.

Specifications

Features Samsung Galaxy Fold Price – Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC OS Android Pie Display Super AMOLED-4.6-inch HD+ outer panel (7.3-inch QXGA+ inner display) Internal Memory 12GB RAM with 512GB storage Rear Camera 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Front Camera 10MP front camera (10MP + 8MP inside camera) Battery 4,380mAh

With inputs from IANS

Story Timeline