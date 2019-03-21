Samsung Galaxy Fold appears in a short hands-on video

At an event in San Francisco last month, Samsung took the wraps off the Galaxy S10 series smartphones. These included the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e, and the Galaxy S10+. This being the 10th anniversary of the Galaxy S-series, the company has also unveiled a special foldable smartphone called the Galaxy Fold.

And while the device is expected to go on sale starting April 26 in the US, now a new alleged hands-on video of Samsung Galaxy Fold smartphone has leaked online showcasing the device crease in between the flexible display panel and the foldable mechanism of the phone. The smartphone shown in the two-minute long Vietnamese network-unlocking service video is Samsung Galaxy Fold F900U AT&T model, which is set to be sold in the US.

Samsung Galaxy Fold uses plastic polymers, not glass, for its displays. That allegedly makes it prone to bends and creases after use over a short period of time as compared to a glass screen. However, the company is set to offer free screen replacements after launching the new model next month.

Samsung Galaxy Fold specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy Fold comes with the dual display. On the outside, it has a 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 21:9. The second is a 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 4.2:3. Samsung calls it the Infinity Flex display. Under the hood is a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage. Sadly, there is no microSD card slot for further expansion.

In the photography department, the smartphone comes with a total of six cameras. First, when the phone is folded, you have a 10-megapixel selfie snapper on the outside. At the back, you get a triple camera setup which includes a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with dual aperture, the second is a 12-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens, and third is a 16-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor.

Now, when the smartphone is unfolded, there are two cameras inside, one is a 10-megapixel sensor, whereas the other is an 8-megapixel depth sensor, and this dual camera setup will come handy when clicking selfies or making video calls. To keep things ticking, the smartphone has two batteries and a combined capacity of 4,380mAh. There is support for fast wired charging and wireless charging too. The Galaxy Fold is the company’s most premium smartphone and it does come with an expensive price tag. The smartphone-cum-tablet 2-in-1 is priced at $1,980 dollars, which roughly translates to Rs 141,000.