Samsung Galaxy Fold China launch event reportedly delayed

Samsung is reported to have delayed its China launch event of the Galaxy Fold smartphone after broken review units reports. However, the company is blaming the decision on a last minute issue with the venue, and not the distress caused by display issue.

According to a report by Sammobile citing people familiar with the matter, Samsung has cancelled its Galaxy Fold launch event in China because of a last minute issue with the venue. Even the planned events in Hong Kong and Shanghai have been postponed too, claims a report by Engadget on Monday. These events were originally scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday i.e April 23rd and 24th, respectively.

Having noted that, the report also mentions Samsung Galaxy Fold launch in US on April 26th remains unaffected. To remind you, we got our sources working for the India launch and found out Samsung will be launching the foldable smartphone in India next month in second half. Although, there is no official launch date as yet.

The smartphone-cum-tablet 2-in-1 is priced at $1,980, which roughly translates to Rs 1,41,000 (Rs 1.41 lakh). It is scheduled to go on sale in the US starting April 26. While Samsung is taking retail pre-orders for the Galaxy Fold in the US, the foldable smartphone last week landed in the hands of some tech journalists and multiple media outlets reported issues with device’s damaged foldable OLED panel.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold offers two displays – one on the outside, and the other inside. When folded, it works like a smartphone, and when unfolded, the device works like a tablet. The problem lies with the inner display as several reviewers have reported screen breaking from the crease as they peeled off the “polymer layer” for the display that resembles a screen protector. It seems that the polymer layer is a crucial part of the screen and not just a screen protector.

Unfortunately, Samsung didn’t provide any clarity surrounding the screen protector initially, but in a statement to The Verge, the company officially addressed the issue. Samsung noted it’ll “thoroughly inspect these units in person to determine the cause of the matter.” Before releasing the phone, Samsung mentioned that it performed rigorous tests on the Galaxy Fold’s display, and it would “outlast 200,000 folds and unfolds.” But it appears that the claim didn’t hold up in the real world use.