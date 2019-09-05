comscore Samsung Galaxy Fold finally gets a launch date | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy Fold finally gets an official launch date

  Published: September 5, 2019 10:50 AM IST
samsung-galaxy-fold-india-launch-confirmed-may

The Samsung Galaxy Fold was initially scheduled to launch in April this year. But, the launch of the device was delayed after some review units experienced display issues. Previous reports claim that the South Korean giant fixed the problem with the design and display of the Galaxy Fold. Last month, it was reported that Samsung is planning to re-launch the foldable smartphone in the month of September.

Now, we finally have the official release date of the Galaxy Fold ‘s re-launch. Samsung has now confirmed that the smartphone is launching on September 6 which happens to be when IFA 2019 event in Berlin kicks off. The smartphone will become available in Korea on Spetember 6 followed by select countries including France, Germany, Singapore, U.K., U.S., and more. The colors available would be Cosmos Black and Space Silver. The 5G-ready option will launch in select countries.

Samsung Galaxy Fold specifications

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy Fold comes with dual display. On the outside, one will witness a 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 21:9. The second one’s a 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 4.2:3. The company has named it as Infinity Flex display. The premium smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 855 octa-core chipset. It will be available in 12GB RAM and 512GB storage option.

For the photography sessions, there are a total of six cameras. In the folded state, there is a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the outside. On the rear side, you get a triple camera setup which includes a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with dual aperture. The second is a 12-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens, and third is a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor.

Inside, there is a 10-megapixel main camera sensor, whereas the other one is an 8-megapixel depth sensor. To keep things ticking, the company has added two battery units, and a combined capacity of 4,380mAh. The foldable smartphone from Samsung comes with fast wired charging as well as wireless charging support too.

  • Published Date: September 5, 2019 10:50 AM IST

