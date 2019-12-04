Samsung Galaxy Fold, Galaxy S9 getting December 2019 security update

Samsung has updated a couple of more devices with latest December 2019 security patch. New additions to the list are the premium luxury Samsung Galaxy Fold and last year’s flagship Samsung Galaxy S9. The latest update is reportedly being rolled out in different regions.

As per Sammobile, the Samsung Galaxy Fold update is rolling out in France, while the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are getting the December 2019 update in as many as 15 European countries. Recently, Samsung shipped an update to Galaxy Fold devices in France which introduced DeX for PC support. That said, the 5G variants of the Galaxy Fold aren’t updated with the DeX as yet.

For the latest update, it’s been noted that the Samsung Galaxy Fold and Galaxy S9 are getting updates with software version F900FXXS2ASKC and G96*FXXS7CSK4, respectively. The changelog only mentions security fixes and December 2019 security patch upgrade.

So, just like every other Samsung OTA update, you will either be prompted to download the update automatically via a push notification on your phone. Alternatively, the availability of the update can be checked by going to Settings -> System -> System updates -> Download and install.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy A30 & A50 First Look

Recently, Samsung started updating its smartphones with December 2019 security patch, which first shipped to the Galaxy A50 in Israel. The updated carried usual bug fixes and security enhancements with December 2019 security patch. Later, a similar update was shipped to Samsung Galaxy Note 8. It was also incremental in nature, and focused on December 2019 Android security patch.

Features Samsung Galaxy S9 Samsung Galaxy Fold Price 57900 164999 Chipset Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core SoC Exynos 9825 SoC OS Android 8.0 Oreo Android 9 Pie Display sAMOLED Display-5.8-inch-QHD+ (1440 x 2960) Pixel Super AMOLED-4.6-inch HD+ outer panel (7.3-inch QXGA+ inner display) Internal Memory 64GB Storage + 4GB RAM 12GB RAM with 512GB storage Rear Camera Super Speed Dual Pixel 12 MP OIS (F1.5/F2.4) 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Front Camera 8 MP AF (F1.7) 10MP front camera (10MP + 8MP inside camera) Battery 3000 mAh battery 4,380mAh

Story Timeline