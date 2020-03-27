Samsung Galaxy Fold gets Android 10 update: All you need to know

Samsung has released the latest Android 10 OS update for its first foldable smartphone – Galaxy Fold. The device was launched with Android 9 Pie, and now, it is finally receiving the latest Android OS along with One UI 2.0. The newly released update bumps up the software version to F900FXXU3BTCD. It brings the Android 2020 security patch for the month of March.

The latest Android 10 update is currently being rolled out to the 4G models of the Samsung Galaxy Fold in France. The company is soon expected to release the same update in other markets too. The Android 10 update will hit all the device gradually, Sammobile reports. If you haven’t yet received it, you should see an Android 10 update prompt on your Samsung Galaxy Fold in a few days.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review

Users can also check for the update manually by heading to the phone’s Settings section. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy Fold was launched back in October 2019 in India, and it is available for Rs 164,999. The foldable phone comes with dual display. On the outside, you have a 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 21:9. The second is a 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 4.2:3. Samsung calls it the Infinity Flex display.

Under the hood is a 7nm Exynos 9825 octa-core SoC. When the phone is folded, you have a 10-megapixel selfie snapper on the outside. At the back, you get a triple camera setup which includes a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with dual aperture, the second is a 12-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens, and the third is a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. When the Samsung Galaxy Fold is unfolded, there are two cameras inside, one is a 10-megapixel sensor, whereas the other is an 8-megapixel depth sensor.

Features Samsung Galaxy Fold Price 164999 Chipset Exynos 9825 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display Super AMOLED-4.6-inch HD+ outer panel (7.3-inch QXGA+ inner display) Internal Memory 12GB RAM with 512GB storage Rear Camera 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Front Camera 10MP front camera (10MP + 8MP inside camera) Battery 4,380mAh