Samsung Galaxy Fold gets February 2020 security patch: Here's the changelog

Apart from the latest February 2020 security patch, the update also brings improvements to the overall system-stability of the device.

  Published: February 10, 2020 3:04 PM IST
Galaxy Fold Review (11)

Samsung recently pushed-out the January 2020 security patch for the Galaxy Fold 5G variant last month. Now, the company is rolling out the latest February 2020 security patch to the LTE version of the device available in France and Russia. The new Galaxy Fold update bumps up the software build version to F900FXXS3ATA3. The firmware size is about 4.9 GB, according to RPRNA. The update, however, is still stuck on the dated Android 9 Pie OS and is rolling out for users based in France and Russia. The update should be available in other regions soon.

As noted by Google’s Android security bulletin, the February 2020 update primarily fixes several high and moderate critical security vulnerabilities. This flaw could have let a remote attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process. Samsung‘s patch notes also detail 30 more improvements for the One UI interface and applications. The update further brings improvements to the overall system-stability of the device.

The OTA update is rolling out in batches. So, it could take a while before reaching all Galaxy Fold units gradually. Users will get a push notification to download the update automatically. Alternatively, the availability of the update can also be checked by going to System -> System -> System updates -> Download and install.

Samsung Galaxy Fold Review: Transforming phone to tablet in an expensive style

Samsung Galaxy Fold features, specification

The Samsung Galaxy Fold smartphone made its debut in the market back in September 2019. The smartphone features an Infinity Flex dual display, which has a 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display on the outside, with a 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED second-screen and a 4.2:3 aspect ratio.

The device also features a total of six-camera, which includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor. The Samsung Galaxy Fold has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and Adreno 640 GPU. It packs a 4,380mAh battery with 15W fast charging. In terms of connectivity, the handset supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE and, USB Type-C port for charging.

