Samsung’s foldable premium smartphone is now up for pre-orders in India. The South Korean. company officially launched its first foldable smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Fold, in India earlier this week. Now, starting today, the company has started taking pre-orders for the device through its official online e-store, Samsung Opera House, Samsung exclusive stores and across select 315 retail outlets in 35 cities. The deliveries will begin from October 20. Here’s everything you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy Fold: Price in India, bundled offers

The Samsung Galaxy Fold has been priced at Rs 1,64,999 (Rs 1.65 lakh). It only comes in one variant with 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. The premium foldable smartphone will be available with Galaxy Fold Premier Service, which includes one-on-one assistance with a Fold Concierge and one-year accidental damage protection along with one-time free screen replacement. Samsung will also provide free wireless Galaxy Buds earphones in the retail box. The handset will only be available in Cosmos Black color option in India.

Samsung Galaxy Fold: Specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy Fold comes with dual display. On the outside, you have a 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 21:9. The second is a 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 4.2:3. Samsung calls it the Infinity Flex display. Under the hood is a 7nm Exynos 9825 SoC (just like Galaxy Note 10+) from Samsung paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage.

In the photography department, the Samsung Galaxy Fold comes with a total of 6 cameras. First, when the phone is folded, you have a 10-megapixel selfie snapper on the outside. At the back, you get a triple camera setup which includes a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with dual aperture, the second is a 12-megapixel sensor with telephoto lens, and third is a 16-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor.

Now, when the smartphone is unfolded, there are two cameras inside, one is a 10-megapixel sensor, whereas the other is an 8-megapixel depth sensor. To keep things ticking, the smartphone has two batteries, and a combined capacity of 4,380mAh. There is support for fast wired charging and wireless charging too.

Features Samsung Galaxy Fold Price 1,64,999 Chipset Exynos 9825 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display Super AMOLED-4.6-inch HD+ outer panel (7.3-inch QXGA+ inner display) Internal Memory 12GB RAM with 512GB storage Rear Camera 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Front Camera 10MP front camera (10MP + 8MP inside camera) Battery 4,380mAh

