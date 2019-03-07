comscore
Samsung Galaxy Fold India launch confirmed by CEO DJ Koh

Koh also hinted Galaxy S10 5G variant India launch when the market is ready.

  • Published: March 7, 2019 4:45 PM IST
samsung galaxy fold unfolded

Samsung will be launching its foldable display smartphone Galaxy Fold in India. Samsung Electronics, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, DJ Koh confirmed about the launch in a select press briefing at Galaxy S10 launch event on Wednesday. He also hinted that the Galaxy S10 5G variant could be launched in the country when the market is ready.

“Indian market is, I clearly said, most important market — not only investment and everything, my long-term commitment is towards the market. In this market, why will I not deliver my newest technology innovation? Yes, I will do,” Koh said while confirming Samsung Galaxy Fold India launch plans (via NDTV Gadgets360).

Samsung confident of regaining top spot in volume terms in India

The Galaxy Fold is the company’s most premium smartphone and it does come with an expensive price tag. The smartphone-cum-tablet 2-in-1 is priced at $1,980 dollars, which roughly translates to Rs 1,41,000 (Rs 1.41 lakh). It will go on sale starting April 26.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Fold at a special “Unpacked” event in San Francisco last month, along with Galaxy S10 series smartphones – Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e and the Galaxy S10+. The South Korean electronics company offered a glimpse at the foldable smartphone at the Samsung Developer Conference, and this is the first time we saw the device live in action. It has two displays, one on the outside, and the other inside. When folded, it works like a smartphone, and when unfolded the device works like a tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Fold: Specifications and features

As mentioned above, the Galaxy Fold comes with dual display. On the outside, you have a 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 21:9. The second is a 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 4.2:3. Samsung calls it the Infinity Flex display. Under the hood is a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage. Sadly, there is no microSD card slot for further expansion.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

In the photography department, the smartphone comes with a total of 6 cameras. First, when the phone is folded, you have a 10-megapixel selfie snapper on the outside. At the back, you get a triple camera setup which includes a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with dual aperture, the second is a 12-megapixel sensor with telephoto lens, and third is a 16-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor.

Now, when the smartphone is unfolded, there are two cameras inside, one is a 10-megapixel sensor, whereas the other is an 8-megapixel depth sensor, and this dual camera setup will come handy when clicking selfies or making video calls. To keep things ticking, the smartphone has two batteries, and a combined capacity of 4,380mAh. There is support for fast wired charging and wireless charging too.

  • Published Date: March 7, 2019 4:45 PM IST

