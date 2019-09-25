Samsung Galaxy Fold launching in India on October 1

Samsung is finally launching the Galaxy Fold in India on October 1. The company has officially sent out media invites for the India launch. The highly anticipated foldable smartphone was originally scheduled to hit the US market in April, but the launch was delayed due to screen defects detected in review samples.

It took Samsung some time to rework on the Galaxy Fold screen issue. But after making some changes and hinge strengthening, the Samsung Galaxy Fold got eventually launched in South Korean market earlier this month. Following the global release, as DJ Koh also said during S10 series India launch, Samsung Galaxy Fold will now launch in India, which has been an important market for the South Korean company. Here’s what you need to know about the foldable smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Fold: Specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy Fold comes with dual display. On the outside, you have a 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 21:9. The second is a 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 4.2:3. Samsung calls it the Infinity Flex display. Under the hood is a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage. Sadly, there is no microSD card slot for further expansion.

In the photography department, the smartphone comes with a total of 6 cameras. First, when the phone is folded, you have a 10-megapixel selfie snapper on the outside. At the back, you get a triple camera setup which includes a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with dual aperture, the second is a 12-megapixel sensor with telephoto lens, and third is a 16-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor.

Now, when the smartphone is unfolded, there are two cameras inside, one is a 10-megapixel sensor, whereas the other is an 8-megapixel depth sensor. To keep things ticking, the smartphone has two batteries, and a combined capacity of 4,380mAh. There is support for fast wired charging and wireless charging too.

