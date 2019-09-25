comscore Samsung Galaxy Fold launching in India on October 1
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy Fold India launch confirmed for October 1; Official invites out
News

Samsung Galaxy Fold India launch confirmed for October 1; Official invites out

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold was originally scheduled to hit the US market in April, but the launch was delayed due to screen defects detected in review samples.

  • Published: September 25, 2019 7:12 PM IST
Samsung-Galaxy-Fold-official

Samsung is finally launching the Galaxy Fold in India on October 1. The company has officially sent out media invites for the India launch. The highly anticipated foldable smartphone was originally scheduled to hit the US market in April, but the launch was delayed due to screen defects detected in review samples.

It took Samsung some time to rework on the Galaxy Fold screen issue. But after making some changes and hinge strengthening, the Samsung Galaxy Fold got eventually launched in South Korean market earlier this month. Following the global release, as DJ Koh also said during S10 series India launch, Samsung Galaxy Fold will now launch in India, which has been an important market for the South Korean company. Here’s what you need to know about the foldable smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Fold: Specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy Fold comes with dual display. On the outside, you have a 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 21:9. The second is a 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 4.2:3. Samsung calls it the Infinity Flex display. Under the hood is a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage. Sadly, there is no microSD card slot for further expansion.

Samsung Galaxy M30 will be available for Rs 9,999 during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy M30 will be available for Rs 9,999 during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

In the photography department, the smartphone comes with a total of 6 cameras. First, when the phone is folded, you have a 10-megapixel selfie snapper on the outside. At the back, you get a triple camera setup which includes a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with dual aperture, the second is a 12-megapixel sensor with telephoto lens, and third is a 16-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy S10 Series First Look

Now, when the smartphone is unfolded, there are two cameras inside, one is a 10-megapixel sensor, whereas the other is an 8-megapixel depth sensor. To keep things ticking, the smartphone has two batteries, and a combined capacity of 4,380mAh. There is support for fast wired charging and wireless charging too.

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Fold
Android Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
12MP + 12MP + 16MP
  • Published Date: September 25, 2019 7:12 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Fold launching in India on October 1
News
Samsung Galaxy Fold launching in India on October 1
OnePlus 6, 6T to get Android 10-based open beta this month

News

OnePlus 6, 6T to get Android 10-based open beta this month

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch with Wear OS launched in India; details

Wearables

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch with Wear OS launched in India; details

Mario Kart Tour is now officially available on iOS and Android

Gaming

Mario Kart Tour is now officially available on iOS and Android

Samsung Galaxy M30 offer price Rs 9,999 for Amazon sale

Deals

Samsung Galaxy M30 offer price Rs 9,999 for Amazon sale

Most Popular

Vivo U10 First Impressions

Lenovo Carme smartwatch Review

Skullcandy Jib+ Wireless Earbuds Review

Vivo V17 Pro Camera Review

Oppo Reno 2 Review

Samsung Galaxy Fold launching in India on October 1

OnePlus 6, 6T to get Android 10-based open beta this month

Samsung Galaxy A10s with 3GB RAM now available on sale

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL getting new Android 10 update

Dell brings 12 new laptops, PCs for India market

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Fold launching in India on October 1

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold launching in India on October 1
Samsung Galaxy M30 offer price Rs 9,999 for Amazon sale

Deals

Samsung Galaxy M30 offer price Rs 9,999 for Amazon sale
Samsung Galaxy A10s with 3GB RAM now available on sale

News

Samsung Galaxy A10s with 3GB RAM now available on sale
Dell brings 12 new laptops, PCs for India market

News

Dell brings 12 new laptops, PCs for India market
Aadhaar linking with social media accounts needs a new law: Report

News

Aadhaar linking with social media accounts needs a new law: Report

हिंदी समाचार

Android 10 के साथ आने वाला पहला स्मार्टफोन होगा Oneplus 7T, कंपनी के सीईओ ने किया कंफर्म

Amazon Great Indain Festival: 4,000 रुपये के जबरदस्त डिस्काउंट के साथ मिलेगा Samsung Galaxy M30 स्मार्टफोन

itel A46 स्मार्टफोन का 32GB वेरिएंट भारत में 4999 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च

Samsung Galaxy A10s का 3GB रैम वेरिएंट आज से खरीद के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध

Xiaomi Redmi 8 को कंपनी ने टीज, भारत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च


News

Samsung Galaxy Fold launching in India on October 1
News
Samsung Galaxy Fold launching in India on October 1
OnePlus 6, 6T to get Android 10-based open beta this month

News

OnePlus 6, 6T to get Android 10-based open beta this month
Samsung Galaxy A10s with 3GB RAM now available on sale

News

Samsung Galaxy A10s with 3GB RAM now available on sale
Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL getting new Android 10 update

News

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL getting new Android 10 update
Dell brings 12 new laptops, PCs for India market

News

Dell brings 12 new laptops, PCs for India market