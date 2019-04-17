comscore
  Samsung Galaxy Fold launching in India next month
Samsung Galaxy Fold launching in India next month

Samsung Galaxy Fold will go official for the Indian market in the second half of May, but Samsung is yet to decide upon a launch date. Samsung will also be launching the Galaxy A80 around the same time.

Samsung will be launching its foldable display smartphone ‘Galaxy Fold’ in India in May. BGR India has learnt from sources that Samsung India is gearing up for the launch of Galaxy Fold next month. The smartphone is expected to go official in the Indian market in the second half of May, but Samsung is yet to decide upon a launch date.

Previously, DJ Koh, President and CEO of Samsung confirmed the launch of Samsung Galaxy Fold for India stating importance of the Indian market, and now the premium smartphone is indeed making its way to the country. Samsung will also be launching the Galaxy A80 around same time, which has already been confirmed by Samsung India CMO and SVP, Ranjivjit Singh. The company is likely looking at a soft launch instead of a mega event.

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions: Full-screen display, rotating triple cameras and more

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions: Full-screen display, rotating triple cameras and more

For the Samsung Galaxy Fold, the South Korean major has already started taking pre-orders for the foldable device in the United States. The Galaxy Fold offers two displays – one on the outside, and the other inside. When folded, it works like a smartphone, and when unfolded the device works like a tablet. It is the company’s most premium smartphone, which comes with an expensive price tag. The smartphone-cum-tablet 2-in-1 is priced at $1,980 dollars, which roughly translates to Rs 1,41,000 (Rs 1.41 lakh). It will go on sale in US starting April 26.

Samsung Galaxy Fold: Specifications and features

As mentioned above, the Galaxy Fold comes with dual display. On the outside, you have a 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 21:9. The second is a 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 4.2:3. Samsung calls it the Infinity Flex display. Under the hood is a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage. Sadly, there is no microSD card slot for further expansion.

In the photography department, the smartphone comes with a total of 6 cameras. First, when the phone is folded, you have a 10-megapixel selfie snapper on the outside. At the back, you get a triple camera setup which includes a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with dual aperture, the second is a 12-megapixel sensor with telephoto lens, and third is a 16-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor.

Now, when the smartphone is unfolded, there are two cameras inside, one is a 10-megapixel sensor, whereas the other is an 8-megapixel depth sensor. To keep things ticking, the smartphone has two batteries, and a combined capacity of 4,380mAh. There is support for fast wired charging and wireless charging too.

  Published Date: April 17, 2019 4:05 PM IST

