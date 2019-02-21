Samsung Galaxy Fold with Infinity Flex display, 6 cameras goes official

At a special “Unpacked” event in San Francisco, South Korean giant, Samsung, took the wraps off the Galaxy S10 series smartphones. These include the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e and the Galaxy S10+. This being the 10th anniversary of the Galaxy S-series, the company has also unveiled a special foldable smartphone called the Galaxy Fold.

Samsung had already offered a glimpse at the foldable smartphone at the Samsung Developer Conference, and this is the first time we saw the device live in action. It has two displays, one on the outside, and the other inside. When folded, it works like a smartphone, and when unfolded the device works like a tablet.

“Today, Samsung is writing the next chapter in mobile innovation history by changing what’s possible in a smartphone. Galaxy Fold introduces a completely new category that unlocks new capabilities never seen before with our Infinity Flex Display. We created Galaxy Fold for those that want to experience what a premium foldable device can do, beyond the limitations of a traditional smartphone,” said DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics.

Samsung Galaxy Fold: Price and availability

The Galaxy Fold is the company’s most premium smartphone and it does come with an expensive price tag. The smartphone is priced at $1,980 dollars, which roughly translates to Rs 141,500. It will go on sale starting April 26.

Samsung Galaxy Fold: Specifications and features

As mentioned above, the Galaxy Fold comes with dual display. On the outside, you have a 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 21:9. The second is a 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 4.2:3. Samsung calls it the Infinity Flex display. Under the hood is a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage. Sadly, there is no microSD card slot for further expansion.

In the photography department, the smartphone comes with a total of 6 cameras. First, when the phone is folded, you have a 10-megapixel selfie snapper on the outside. At the back, you get a triple camera setup which includes a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with dual aperture, the second is a 12-megapixel sensor with telephoto lens, and third is a 16-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor.

Now, when the smartphone is unfolded, there are two cameras inside, one is a 10-megapixel sensor, whereas the other is an 8-megapixel depth sensor, and this dual camera setup will come handy when clicking selfies or making video calls. To keep things ticking, the smartphone has two batteries, and a combined capacity of 4,380mAh. There is support for fast wired charging and wireless charging too.

Samsung Galaxy Fold: Software and features

The Galaxy Fold runs on Android Pie OS with One UI skin on top. Samsung has added multi window mode that lets you run three apps on the inner screen. For instance, you can watch a YouTube video in the main window, while texting on WhatsApp on second window and surfing the internet on the third window. There is also app continuity feature where the app that is running on outer screen seamlessly transitions to the bigger screen when unfolded. Samsung said it closely worked with Google and Android Developer team to ensure smooth experience on with the interface.

Disclaimer: The writer is in San Francisco to cover the Galaxy S10 launch event on Samsung’s invite. Samsung took care of his travel and accommodation.