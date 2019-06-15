Samsung Galaxy Fold launch delayed beyond July: Report

South Korean tech giant Samsung has further extended the launch of its much awaited foldable smartphone Galaxy Fold beyond July. The smartphone was originally set to release on April 26, but the manufacturer indefinitely delayed the device after multiple review units experienced display issues.

Following the defects that came to light, several brands across the US including AT&T, Best Buy along with Samsung itself cancelled pre-orders for the foldable phone, The Verge reported late on Friday.

In May, DJ Koh, Samsung’s CEO promised that “we will not be too late”, in terms of launch timing. Later, Samsung representatives have also repeatedly mentioned that the company would announce a new release date for the phone “in the coming weeks”, the report added.

Samsung Galaxy Fold: Specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy Fold comes with dual display. On the outside, you have a 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 21:9. The second is a 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 4.2:3. Samsung calls it the Infinity Flex display. The premium smartphone comes backed by a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage.

In the photography department, the smartphone comes with a total of 6 cameras. When the phone is folded, you’ll find a 10-megapixel selfie snapper on the outside. At the back, you get a triple camera setup which includes a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with dual aperture, the second is a 12-megapixel sensor with telephoto lens, and third is a 16-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor.

Inside, you’ll fina a 10-megapixel primary sensor, whereas the other is an 8-megapixel depth sensor. To keep things ticking, the smartphone has two batteries, and a combined capacity of 4,380mAh. The foldable smartphone comes with fast wired charging as well as wireless charging support too.

