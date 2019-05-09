comscore
Samsung Galaxy Fold launch "will not be too late": DJ Koh

Referring to the US launch of the Samsung Galaxy Fold within this month (May), Koh said, “We will not be too late.” Earlier, the foldable smartphone was scheduled to go on sale in the US starting April 26.

Samsung Electronics, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, DJ Koh has hinted at imminent launch of Galaxy Fold after fixing flaws. In an interview to The Korea Herald, Koh said, “(The company) has reviewed the defect caused from substances (that entered the device), and we will reach a conclusion in a couple of days (on the launch).”

Referring to the US launch of the Samsung Galaxy Fold within this month (May), Koh said, “We will not be too late.” Earlier, the foldable smartphone was scheduled to go on sale in the US starting April 26, but unfortunately for the company, the review units met with some real world problems just before the launch. The South Korean major had officially delayed the launch indefinitely noting that it “will take measures to strengthen the display protection” and will come back with a new release date “in the coming weeks.”

It all started with the initial issues occurred with the review units. The feedback from reviewers around the world was the reason Samsung delayed the Galaxy Fold launch worldwide, especially the US, where it had already taken pre-orders. Just yesterday, reports emerged that Samsung might cancel all US pre-orders if the phone doesn’t ship by May 31, but now after Koh’s statement, the launch seems to get rescheduled to an earlier date than the speculated one.

We also got insider information of the Samsung Galaxy Fold India launch. The company has initially planned to launch the Galaxy Fold in India in the second half of May, but there was no official launch date. After the review units screen-breaking fiasco, it was clear that Samsung would delay the India launch as well. For now, we are expecting Samsung to first announce the US release date of Galaxy Fold in coming days.

