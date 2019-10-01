comscore Samsung Galaxy Fold launched in India: Check details
Samsung Galaxy Fold launched in India: Price, specifications and features

After making some changes and hinge strengthening, Samsung has finally launched its first foldable device, the Galaxy Fold.

  • Published: October 1, 2019 2:02 PM IST
samsung galaxy fold unfolded

We’ve been hearing of foldable smartphones, and the dream is finally a reality. In February this year, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Fold, its first foldable smartphone. After releasing it in April in the US, the device ran into troubles, mostly with design flaw. Samsung engineers quickly started working on a fix and the new strengthened smartphone is finally here. The Samsung Galaxy Fold has been launched in India, and here is everything you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy Fold price in India, sale date

The Galaxy Fold will be available in India for Rs 164,999. Pre-booking for the smartphone starts on October 4 and it will go on sale starting October 20 onwards.

Specifications and features

The Galaxy Fold comes with dual display. On the outside, you have a 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 21:9. The second is a 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 4.2:3. Samsung calls it the Infinity Flex display. Under the hood is a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core SoC. The handset comes with 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage option. Sadly, there is no microSD card slot for further expansion.

In the photography department, the smartphone comes with a total of 6 cameras. First, when the phone is folded, you have a 10-megapixel selfie snapper on the outside. At the back, you get a triple camera setup which includes a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with dual aperture, the second is a 12-megapixel sensor with telephoto lens, and third is a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor.

Now, when the Samsung Galaxy Fold is unfolded, there are two cameras inside, one is a 10-megapixel sensor, whereas the other is an 8-megapixel depth sensor. To keep things ticking, the smartphone has two batteries, and a combined capacity of 4,380mAh. There is support for fast wired charging and wireless charging too.

Features Samsung Galaxy Fold
Price 164999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
OS Android Pie
Display Super AMOLED-4.6-inch HD+ outer panel (7.3-inch QXGA+ inner display)
Internal Memory 12GB RAM with 512GB storage
Rear Camera 12MP + 12MP + 16MP
Front Camera 10MP front camera (10MP + 8MP inside camera)
Battery 4,380mAh

  • Published Date: October 1, 2019 2:02 PM IST

