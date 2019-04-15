Samsung Galaxy Fold launching in China on April 16; preorders start in the US

Samsung will be launching its foldable display smartphone ‘Galaxy Fold’ in China tomorrow on April 16. The South Korean company has already started taking preorders in the United States, and China will be the second market to receive the device. Samsung Electronics, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, DJ Koh has already confirmed the launch of Samsung Galaxy Fold for India as well.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold has two displays, one on the outside, and the other inside. When folded, it works like a smartphone, and when unfolded the device works like a tablet. It is the company’s most premium smartphone, which comes with an expensive price tag. The smartphone-cum-tablet 2-in-1 is priced at $1,980 dollars, which roughly translates to Rs 141,000 (Rs 1.41 lakh). It will go on sale in US starting April 26.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Fold at a special “Unpacked” event in San Francisco in February, along with Galaxy S10 series smartphones – Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e and the Galaxy S10+. The South Korean electronics company offered a glimpse at the foldable smartphone at the Samsung Developer Conference, and it was the first time we saw the device live in action.

Samsung Galaxy Fold: Specifications and features

As mentioned above, the Galaxy Fold comes with dual display. On the outside, you have a 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 21:9. The second is a 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 4.2:3. Samsung calls it the Infinity Flex display. Under the hood is a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage. Sadly, there is no microSD card slot for further expansion.

In the photography department, the smartphone comes with a total of 6 cameras. First, when the phone is folded, you have a 10-megapixel selfie snapper on the outside. At the back, you get a triple camera setup which includes a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with dual aperture, the second is a 12-megapixel sensor with telephoto lens, and third is a 16-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy S10 Series First Look

Now, when the smartphone is unfolded, there are two cameras inside, one is a 10-megapixel sensor, whereas the other is an 8-megapixel depth sensor. To keep things ticking, the smartphone has two batteries, and a combined capacity of 4,380mAh. There is support for fast wired charging and wireless charging too.