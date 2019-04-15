comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy Fold launching in China on April 16; preorders start in the US
News

Samsung Galaxy Fold launching in China on April 16; preorders start in the US

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold has two displays, one on the outside, and the other inside. When folded, it works like a smartphone, and when unfolded the device works like a tablet. Samsung has already started taking preorders in the United States.

  • Published: April 15, 2019 12:30 PM IST
Samsung-Galaxy-Fold-China-Launch-Date

Samsung will be launching its foldable display smartphone ‘Galaxy Fold’ in China tomorrow on April 16. The South Korean company has already started taking preorders in the United States, and China will be the second market to receive the device. Samsung Electronics, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, DJ Koh has already confirmed the launch of Samsung Galaxy Fold for India as well.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold has two displays, one on the outside, and the other inside. When folded, it works like a smartphone, and when unfolded the device works like a tablet. It is the company’s most premium smartphone, which comes with an expensive price tag. The smartphone-cum-tablet 2-in-1 is priced at $1,980 dollars, which roughly translates to Rs 141,000 (Rs 1.41 lakh). It will go on sale in US starting April 26.

Best smartphones above Rs 40,000 to buy in April 2019

Also Read

Best smartphones above Rs 40,000 to buy in April 2019

Samsung launched the Galaxy Fold at a special “Unpacked” event in San Francisco in February, along with Galaxy S10 series smartphones – Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e and the Galaxy S10+. The South Korean electronics company offered a glimpse at the foldable smartphone at the Samsung Developer Conference, and it was the first time we saw the device live in action.

Samsung Galaxy Fold: Specifications and features

As mentioned above, the Galaxy Fold comes with dual display. On the outside, you have a 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 21:9. The second is a 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 4.2:3. Samsung calls it the Infinity Flex display. Under the hood is a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage. Sadly, there is no microSD card slot for further expansion.

In the photography department, the smartphone comes with a total of 6 cameras. First, when the phone is folded, you have a 10-megapixel selfie snapper on the outside. At the back, you get a triple camera setup which includes a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with dual aperture, the second is a 12-megapixel sensor with telephoto lens, and third is a 16-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy S10 Series First Look

Now, when the smartphone is unfolded, there are two cameras inside, one is a 10-megapixel sensor, whereas the other is an 8-megapixel depth sensor. To keep things ticking, the smartphone has two batteries, and a combined capacity of 4,380mAh. There is support for fast wired charging and wireless charging too.

  • Published Date: April 15, 2019 12:30 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Amazon to debut ad-supported music streaming service to take on Spotify
News
Amazon to debut ad-supported music streaming service to take on Spotify
Samsung Galaxy Fold launching in China on April 16

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold launching in China on April 16

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 will be available via Amazon India

News

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 will be available via Amazon India

Infinix Smart 2 gets Rs 2,000 price cut

Deals

Infinix Smart 2 gets Rs 2,000 price cut

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro could reportedly be the name of the larger model

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro could reportedly be the name of the larger model

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions

Huawei P30 Pro camera review

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

Vivo V15 Review

Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy now

Honor 8S specifications, renders leaked

Amazon to debut ad-supported music streaming service to take on Spotify

Samsung Galaxy Fold launching in China on April 16

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 will be available via Amazon India

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy now

News

Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy now
Samsung Galaxy Fold launching in China on April 16

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold launching in China on April 16
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro could reportedly be the name of the larger model

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro could reportedly be the name of the larger model
Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e offers: Cashbacks, cheap Galaxy Buds and more

Deals

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e offers: Cashbacks, cheap Galaxy Buds and more
Samsung Galaxy A70 India launch imminent

News

Samsung Galaxy A70 India launch imminent

हिंदी समाचार

Amazon पर बेचा जाएगा 32 मेगापिक्सल वाला Xiaomi Redmi Y3 स्मार्टफोन, 24 अप्रैल को होगा लॉन्च

Facebook पासवर्ड भूल गए हैं कोई टेंशन नहीं, ऐसे करें रीसेट

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 भारत में 24 अप्रैल को होगा लॉन्च, 32मेगापिक्सल का होगा सेल्फी कैमरा

OnePlus का फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च करने का अभी कोई प्लान नहीं, TV को कर सकती है लॉन्च

सैमसंग जल्द लॉन्च करेगी M सीरीज का अगला स्मार्टफोन Galaxy M40

News

Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy now
News
Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy now
Honor 8S specifications, renders leaked

News

Honor 8S specifications, renders leaked
Amazon to debut ad-supported music streaming service to take on Spotify

News

Amazon to debut ad-supported music streaming service to take on Spotify
Samsung Galaxy Fold launching in China on April 16

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold launching in China on April 16
Xiaomi Redmi Y3 will be available via Amazon India

News

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 will be available via Amazon India