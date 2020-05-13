comscore Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite 4G could start at $1,100 | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite could finally be a foldable phone people can actually afford

The Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite will still have the latest Snapdragon 865 SoC and will be a 4G only smartphone.

  • Updated: May 13, 2020 8:57 PM IST
South Korean brand Samsung is reportedly dropping the price of the next Galaxy Fold smartphone. The new Galaxy Fold 2 will reportedly be priced $100 lesser than the original Galaxy Fold. However, despite the drop in price, the phone would still be more expensive than what most people can afford. That being said, we now have reports of a new folding smartphone from Samsung which will cost a lot lesser. Called the Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite, the smartphone will start at $1,100 (about Rs 82,855). Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 tipped off to feature 64MP primary camera in new leak

The leak comes as a tweet by tipster Max Weinbach, who we know for leaking a lot of information on the Samsung Galaxy S20 series accurately. The leak also mentions that the new Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite will actually be a 4G phone to keep costs down. The device itself will be constructed with the amalgamation of old and new components. Samsung also went with this approach on the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite smartphones. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could feature 120Hz display, S Pen, and 512GB storage

The Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite will still have the latest Snapdragon 865 SoC. The device will now reportedly have 256GB storage and will not feature the Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) tech on the internal screen. It is also possible that the external screen is smaller than the one used on the original Fold, which was 4.6-inches. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 color options tipped ahead of official launch

The phone will have two color options. These are the Mirror Black and Mirror Purple colors. The Samsung Galaxy Fold will still have an aluminum chassis, though.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series could feature displays with 120Hz variable refresh rate support

The leak also mentions a key detail about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G. It suggests the 5G-enabled clamshell smartphone could also be a ‘Lite’ model. This means it could also feature a combination of old and new parts. So it is possible we see the Z Flip Lite with an older Snapdragon 855 Plus. It could, of course, always take the approach of the Galaxy Fold Lite and feature the latest Snapdragon 865 anyway.

