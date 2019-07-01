comscore Samsung Galaxy Fold could finally launch soon | BGR India
Samsung seems to have fixed the display related issues the Galaxy Fold was facing and the formal launch seems to be getting closer.

samsung galaxy fold unfolded

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S10-series smartphones in February this year, along with Galaxy Fold foldable smartphone. The Galaxy Fold sale was supposed to start in April, but due to issues with cracking display panel, the launch was postponed. Now, it seems like Samsung has fixed the issues, and is now ready for Galaxy Fold launch.

MySmartPrice quoted tipster Ishan Agrawal saying that Samsung has started the Galaxy Fold manufacturing in India, and could formally launch it in the country soon. However, Samsung India has denied the reports. Even CEO DJ Koh had mentioned in March that the Galaxy Fold won’t be made in India. The global launch is still expected to take place before the end of July. The India launch could happen after that. While Samsung is yet to confirm, a top executive recently confirmed that the display issues have been fixed, and the Galaxy Fold is ready for prime time.

Samsung Galaxy Fold features, specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Fold comes with a dual display. On the outside, you have a compact 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 21:9. On the inside, you have a big 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 4.2:3. Samsung calls it the Infinity Flex display. The premium smartphone comes backed by a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage.

In the photography department, the smartphone comes with a total of six cameras. Upon folding, you’ll find a 10-megapixel selfie snapper on the front for selfies and video calling. At the back, you get a triple-camera setup, which includes a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with dual aperture, the second is a 12-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens, and third is a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor.

Inside, you’ll also find a 10-megapixel primary sensor, whereas the other is an 8-megapixel depth sensor. To keep things ticking, the smartphone has two batteries, and a combined capacity of 4,380mAh. The foldable smartphone comes with fast wired charging as well as wireless charging support too.

Features Samsung Galaxy Fold
Price
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
OS Android Pie
Display Super AMOLED-4.6-inch HD+ outer panel (7.3-inch QXGA+ inner display)
Internal Memory 12GB RAM with 512GB storage
Rear Camera 12MP + 12MP + 16MP
Front Camera 10MP front camera (10MP + 8MP inside camera)
Battery 4,380mAh

