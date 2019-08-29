comscore Samsung Galaxy Fold may launch in the Indian market soon
Samsung Galaxy Fold may launch in India in soon: Report

The company may launch its much anticipated Samsung Galaxy Fold in the market. Given that the device has not yet relaunched, it is likely that India launch may happen along with the global launch.

  • Published: August 29, 2019 2:17 PM IST
samsung galaxy fold

It looks like South Korean smartphone maker and electronics giant Samsung is planning to launch a new smartphone in India. According to the latest information, the company may launch its much anticipated Samsung Galaxy Fold in the market. Given that the device has not yet relaunched, it is likely that India launch may happen along with the global launch. As per past reports, Samsung has fixed the problem with the design and display of the Fold. Samsung plans to relaunch the smartphone in the month of September 2019, a month after the Galaxy Note 10 Series launch.

Samsung Galaxy Fold India launch details

The company has not officially announced that it is planning to launch the Samsung Galaxy Fold to the Indian market. However, a report by India Today states that the company hinted at the launch of the foldable smartphone in India. According to the report, Samsung India website listed the Galaxy Fold for a short amount of time. As previously noted Samsung Electronics President DJ Koh also confirmed that the Fold will make its way to India. However, beyond this, we are not aware of the exact pricing and availability details.

Samsung Galaxy Fold India launch confirmed by CEO DJ Koh

Samsung has priced the Fold at $1,980 dollars in the United States which amounts to about Rs 1.41 lakh. This likely gives us some rough idea about Indian pricing of the foldable smartphone. It is likely that Samsung may add some additional premium to the Indian price to price it around Rs 1.5 lakh. If Samsung actually ends up launching the device in India, Fold will be the first foldable smartphone in India.

Features Samsung Galaxy Fold
Price
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
OS Android Pie
Display Super AMOLED-4.6-inch HD+ outer panel (7.3-inch QXGA+ inner display)
Internal Memory 12GB RAM with 512GB storage
Rear Camera 12MP + 12MP + 16MP
Front Camera 10MP front camera (10MP + 8MP inside camera)
Battery 4,380mAh

  Published Date: August 29, 2019 2:17 PM IST

