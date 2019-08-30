The Samsung Galaxy Fold was Initially scheduled to launch in April this year. But, the launch of the device was delayed after some review units experienced display issues. Previous reports claim that the South Korean giant fixed the problem with the design and display of the Galaxy Fold. Last month, it was reported that Samsung is planning to re-launch the foldable smartphone in the month of September.

Now, a Korean website claims that the Galaxy Fold will be re-launched on September 6. Notably, the IFA 2019 event in Berlin will also kick off on the same day. This further suggests that the brand could unveil its Fold at the same event. Yna.co.kr reports that previously the company was planning to release the handset in late September. Besides, Samsung is yet to confirm the official launch date of the Galaxy Fold device. Last month, the phone maker revealed wants to ensure that apps and services work properly with the foldable device at launch.

Samsung Galaxy Fold specifications

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy Fold is equipped with dual display. On the outside, one will witness a 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 21:9. The second is a 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 4.2:3. The company has named it as Infinity Flex display. The premium smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 855 octa-core chipset. It will be available in 12GB RAM and 512GB storage option.

For the photography sessions, there are a total of six cameras. When the phone is folded, there is a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the outside. On the rear side, you get a triple camera setup which includes a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with dual aperture. The second is a 12-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens, and third is a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series

Inside, there is a 10-megapixel main camera sensor, whereas the other one is an 8-megapixel depth sensor. To keep things ticking, the company has added two battery units, and a combined capacity of 4,380mAh. The foldable smartphone from Samsung comes with fast wired charging as well as wireless charging support too.

Features Samsung Galaxy Fold Price – Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC OS Android Pie Display Super AMOLED-4.6-inch HD+ outer panel (7.3-inch QXGA+ inner display) Internal Memory 12GB RAM with 512GB storage Rear Camera 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Front Camera 10MP front camera (10MP + 8MP inside camera) Battery 4,380mAh

Story Timeline