comscore Samsung Galaxy Fold may launch on September 6: All you need to know
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy Fold may launch on September 6 at IFA 2019: All you need to know
News

Samsung Galaxy Fold may launch on September 6 at IFA 2019: All you need to know

News

A Korean website claims that the Samsung Galaxy Fold will be re-launched on September 6. Notably, the IFA 2019 event in Berlin will also kick off on the same day.

  • Published: August 30, 2019 10:55 AM IST
samsung-galaxy-fold-india-launch-confirmed-may

The Samsung Galaxy Fold was Initially scheduled to launch in April this year. But, the launch of the device was delayed after some review units experienced display issues. Previous reports claim that the South Korean giant fixed the problem with the design and display of the Galaxy Fold. Last month, it was reported that Samsung is planning to re-launch the foldable smartphone in the month of September.

Now, a Korean website claims that the Galaxy Fold will be re-launched on September 6. Notably, the IFA 2019 event in Berlin will also kick off on the same day. This further suggests that the brand could unveil its Fold at the same event. Yna.co.kr reports that previously the company was planning to release the handset in late September. Besides, Samsung is yet to confirm the official launch date of the Galaxy Fold device. Last month, the phone maker revealed wants to ensure that apps and services work properly with the foldable device at launch.

Samsung Galaxy Fold may launch in India in soon: Report

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Fold may launch in India in soon: Report

Samsung Galaxy Fold specifications

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy Fold is equipped with dual display. On the outside, one will witness a 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 21:9. The second is a 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 4.2:3. The company has named it as Infinity Flex display. The premium smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 855 octa-core chipset. It will be available in 12GB RAM and 512GB storage option.

For the photography sessions, there are a total of six cameras. When the phone is folded, there is a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the outside. On the rear side, you get a triple camera setup which includes a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with dual aperture. The second is a 12-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens, and third is a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series

Inside, there is a 10-megapixel main camera sensor, whereas the other one is an 8-megapixel depth sensor. To keep things ticking, the company has added two battery units, and a combined capacity of 4,380mAh. The foldable smartphone from Samsung comes with fast wired charging as well as wireless charging support too.

Features Samsung Galaxy Fold
Price
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
OS Android Pie
Display Super AMOLED-4.6-inch HD+ outer panel (7.3-inch QXGA+ inner display)
Internal Memory 12GB RAM with 512GB storage
Rear Camera 12MP + 12MP + 16MP
Front Camera 10MP front camera (10MP + 8MP inside camera)
Battery 4,380mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Fold
Android Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
12MP + 12MP + 16MP
  • Published Date: August 30, 2019 10:55 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple to open its first store in Mumbai, to invest Rs 1,000 crore in retail in India: Report
thumb-img
News
Reliance Jio smart hybrid set-top-box first look is here
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2Z now available on pre-order in India
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2 series launched in India

Editor's Pick

Honor 20S official renders surface online ahead of September 4 launch
News
Honor 20S official renders surface online ahead of September 4 launch
Stranger Things 3: The Game is now out on Android and iOS

Gaming

Stranger Things 3: The Game is now out on Android and iOS

Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India

News

Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India

Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google

News

Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google

Realme 5 to go on sale again tonight at 8PM

News

Realme 5 to go on sale again tonight at 8PM

Most Popular

Tecno Spark Go First Impressions

Oppo Reno 2Z, Reno 2F First Impressions

Oppo Reno 2 First Impressions

Realme XT First Impressions

Realme 5 Review

Paytm Cashback: Here is how you can get up to Rs 2,100

Honor 20S official renders surface online ahead of September 4 launch

Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India

Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google

Realme 5 to go on sale again tonight at 8PM

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro 10.1 appear in FCC and Wi-Fi certification

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro 10.1 appear in FCC and Wi-Fi certification
Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30 update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30 update rolling out
Nokia leads Android smartphone makers with software update

News

Nokia leads Android smartphone makers with software update
Samsung Galaxy M30s images leaked, coming with 48MP camera

News

Samsung Galaxy M30s images leaked, coming with 48MP camera
Lenovo Tab M8, Tab M7 launched ahead of IFA 2019

News

Lenovo Tab M8, Tab M7 launched ahead of IFA 2019

हिंदी समाचार

गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन कंपनी Black Shark ने 10,000mAh वाला पावर बैंक किया लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Realme 5 Pro स्मार्टफोन 4 सितंबर को सेल पर आएगा

Amazon Fab Phones Fest का आज आखिरी दिन, Xiaomi Mi A3, Galaxy M30 समेत इन सभी स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही है बेहतरीन डील्स

Infinity by Harman : हरमन ने भारत में लॉन्च किया नया लाइफस्टायल ऑडियो ब्रांड Infinity

Nokia 2.1 को मिलने लगा अगस्त सिक्योरिटी अपडेट, पहले से बदल जाएगा स्मार्टफोन चलाने का एक्सपीरिएंस


News

Paytm Cashback: Here is how you can get up to Rs 2,100
News
Paytm Cashback: Here is how you can get up to Rs 2,100
Honor 20S official renders surface online ahead of September 4 launch

News

Honor 20S official renders surface online ahead of September 4 launch
Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India

News

Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India
Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google

News

Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google
Realme 5 to go on sale again tonight at 8PM

News

Realme 5 to go on sale again tonight at 8PM