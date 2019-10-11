comscore Samsung Galaxy Fold once again sold out in 30 minutes in India
Samsung Galaxy Fold once again sold out in 30 minutes in India

Last week, the Samsung Galaxy Fold went on pre-orders, but Samsung had to shut down the pre-booking because all the 1600 units of the foldable smartphone were purchased by the customers in no time.

  Updated: October 11, 2019 4:07 PM IST
Samsung has closed pre-bookings for its ultra-premium Galaxy Fold smartphone in India, because it has been sold out once again. The South Korean company claimed to have sold all the units in just 30 minutes of pre-booking, just like the last time. The Rs 1.65 lakh worth Samsung Galaxy Fold went on pre-booking today. The bookings were opened after a 1-week gap.

Last week, the Samsung Galaxy Fold went on pre-orders, but Samsung had to shut down the pre-booking because all the 1600 units of the foldable smartphone were purchased by the customers in no time. The company is taking pre-orders for the device through its official online e-store, Samsung Opera House, Samsung exclusive stores and across select 315 retail outlets in 35 cities. The deliveries will begin from October 20. Here’s everything you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy Fold: Price in India, bundled offers

The Samsung Galaxy Fold comes in one variant with 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. It costs Rs 1,64,999 (Rs 1.65 lakh). The premium foldable smartphone will be available with Galaxy Fold Premier Service, which includes one-on-one assistance with a Fold Concierge and one-year accidental damage protection along with one-time free screen replacement. Samsung will also provide free wireless Galaxy Buds earphones in the retail box. The handset will only be available in Cosmos Black color option in India.

Samsung Galaxy Fold: Specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy Fold comes with dual display. On the outside, you have a 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 21:9. The second is a 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 4.2:3. Samsung calls it the Infinity Flex display. Under the hood is a 7nm Exynos 9825 SoC (just like Galaxy Note 10+) from Samsung paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage.

In the photography department, the Samsung Galaxy Fold comes with a total of 6 cameras. First, when the phone is folded, you have a 10-megapixel selfie snapper on the outside. At the back, you get a triple camera setup which includes a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with dual aperture, the second is a 12-megapixel sensor with telephoto lens, and third is a 16-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor.

Now, when the smartphone is unfolded, there are two cameras inside, one is a 10-megapixel sensor, whereas the other is an 8-megapixel depth sensor. To keep things ticking, the smartphone has two batteries, and a combined capacity of 4,380mAh.

Price 164999
Chipset Exynos 9825 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display Super AMOLED-4.6-inch HD+ outer panel (7.3-inch QXGA+ inner display)
Internal Memory 12GB RAM with 512GB storage
Rear Camera 12MP + 12MP + 16MP
Front Camera 10MP front camera (10MP + 8MP inside camera)
Battery 4,380mAh

Samsung Galaxy Fold

