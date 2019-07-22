Samsung’s much-awaited Galaxy Fold, has passed the final round of tests. The company revealed that the foldable smartphone passed the tests with “flying colors”. It is likely that Samsung may soon announce a release date.

Samsung Display Vice President Kim Seong-cheol recently confirmed that the Galaxy Fold’s problems were fixed. Seong-cheol further revealed that the device is ready to hit the market, Gizchina reports. The company has reportedly redesigned the Fold to address the issues with the flexible display.

The foldable smartphone was originally set to release on April 26. But the manufacturer indefinitely delayed the device after multiple review units experienced display issues. Some reports claim that the foldable device could now launch on August 7 alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.

Galaxy Fold features, specifications

To recap, the Samsung Galaxy Fold features a 7.3-inch primary flexible AMOLED display. There’s also a secondary 4.6-inch screen on the cover of the phone. Under the hood is a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core SoC. It is accompanied by 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage.

For photography, the device packs a triple-camera setup at the back. It consists of a 16-megapixel primary camera, and two 12-megapixel sensors. For selfies and video calling, there’s a 10-megapixel snapper on the front. For connectivity, the Galaxy Fold includes Wi-Fi, GPS, and USB Type-C. Samsung originally announced the Galaxy Fold at a price of $1,980 (around Rs 136,500).

