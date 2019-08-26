comscore Samsung Galaxy Fold pre-registrations kick off ahead of launch
Samsung originally planned on launching the Galaxy Fold on April 26. But issues with the foldable display have delayed the launch until now.

  • Published: August 26, 2019 2:46 PM IST
South Korean tech giant Samsung is planning the Galaxy Fold launch in China soon. Pre-registrations for the much-awaited foldable smartphone have kicked off in the country. The smartphone was originally set to release on April 26. But the manufacturer indefinitely delayed it after multiple review units experienced display issues.

Samsung Display Vice President Kim Seong-Cheol recently confirmed that the Galaxy Fold’s problems have been fixed, and it is ready to launch soon. The foldable smartphone reportedly passed its tests with “flying colors”. The company has reportedly redesigned the Fold to address the issues with the flexible display.

Samsung Galaxy Fold features, specifications

To recap, the Samsung Galaxy Fold features a 7.3-inch primary flexible AMOLED display. There’s also a secondary 4.6-inch screen on the cover of the phone. Under the hood is a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core SoC. It is accompanied by 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage.

For photography, the device packs a triple-camera setup at the back. It consists of a 16-megapixel primary camera, and two 12-megapixel sensors. For selfies and video calling, there’s a 10-megapixel snapper on the front. For connectivity, the Galaxy Fold includes Wi-Fi, GPS, and USB Type-C. Samsung originally announced the Galaxy Fold at a price of $1,980 (around Rs 136,500).

Meanwhile, Huawei’s Mate X has suffered another delay. The Chinese tech giant recently said that there was “no possibility” of the folding phone meeting its September launch date. The company therefore has announced that Mate X will go on sale only by the end of 2019.

Price
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
OS Android Pie
Display Super AMOLED-4.6-inch HD+ outer panel (7.3-inch QXGA+ inner display)
Internal Memory 12GB RAM with 512GB storage
Rear Camera 12MP + 12MP + 16MP
Front Camera 10MP front camera (10MP + 8MP inside camera)
Battery 4,380mAh

With Inputs from IANS

