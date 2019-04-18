Samsung Galaxy Fold review units reportedly breaking in a day; company issues official statement

It appears that the first mainstream foldable display smartphone from Samsung has encountered first real world problem to the South Korean tech giant. While Samsung is taking retail pre-orders for the Galaxy Fold in the US, the foldable smartphone has already landed in the hands of some tech journalists this week, and multiple media outlets have reported issues with device’s damaged foldable OLED panel.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold offers two displays – one on the outside, and the other inside. When folded, it works like a smartphone, and when unfolded, the device works like a tablet. Before releasing the phone, Samsung mentioned that it performed rigorous tests on the Galaxy Fold’s display, and it would “outlast 200,000 folds and unfolds.” But it appears that the claim doesn’t seem to hold up in the real world use.

The problem lies with the inner display as several reviewers have reported screen breaking from the crease as they peeled off the “polymer layer” for the display that resembles a screen protector. It seems that the polymer layer is a crucial part of the screen and not just a screen protector. Unfortunately, Samsung didn’t provide any clarity surrounding the screen protector initially, but in a statement to The Verge, the company has officially addressed the issue. Samsung notes it’ll “thoroughly inspect these units in person to determine the cause of the matter.”

The screen on my Galaxy Fold review unit is completely broken and unusable just two days in. Hard to know if this is widespread or not. pic.twitter.com/G0OHj3DQHw — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) April 17, 2019

PSA: There's a layer that appears to be a screen protector on the Galaxy Fold's display. It's NOT a screen protector. Do NOT remove it. I got this far peeling it off before the display spazzed and blacked out. Started over with a replacement. pic.twitter.com/ZhEG2Bqulr — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) April 17, 2019

Also we did not remove the protective layer. https://t.co/C9EeqNQHJK — Todd Haselton (@robotodd) April 17, 2019

100% did the same exact thing and the inside screen spazzed. There should be a PSA or writing in the box. — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) April 17, 2019

“A limited number of early Galaxy Fold samples were provided to media for review. We have received a few reports regarding the main display on the samples provided. We will thoroughly inspect these units in person to determine the cause of the matter.

Separately, a few reviewers reported having removed the top layer of the display causing damage to the screen. The main display on the Galaxy Fold features a top protective layer, which is part of the display structure designed to protect the screen from unintended scratches. Removing the protective layer or adding adhesives to the main display may cause damage. We will ensure this information is clearly delivered to our customers,” noted Samsung’s statement via The Verge.

Samsung has reportedly started warning users of the retail T-Mobile version of Galaxy Fold to not peel of the screen protector. But despite Samsung having issued a statement, what remains unclear is the underlying problem with the folding display.

The smartphone-cum-tablet 2-in-1 is priced at $1,980, which roughly translates to Rs 1,41,000 (Rs 1.41 lakh). It is scheduled to go on sale in the US starting April 26, and just yesterday, we reported Samsung is all geared up for the Galaxy Fold India launch for next month, which is expected in the second half of May.