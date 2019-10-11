Samsung Galaxy Fold pre-bookings open today; details

Samsung India is all set to open up the pre-bookings for its foldable screen smartphone; the Samsung Galaxy Fold. The company revealed that interested buyers can head to the Samsung India website to pre-book the foldable smartphone at 12 PM. It is worth noting that this is the second pre-booking for the device. The first limited pre-booking took a week back on October 4, 2019. After the pre-booking, the company also revealed that buyers booked about 1,600 units as part of the first pre-booking. As previously noted, the device is set to go on sale starting from October 20, 2019.

Samsung Galaxy Fold price in India

First up, let’s talk about the price of the device. As noted in the announcement, Samsung Galaxy Fold will set buyers back by Rs 1,64,999. Buyers will have to pay the entire amount at the pre-booking stage. Samsung has also outlined the unique after-sales experience that it will offer to Galaxy Fold users. As part of the after-sales services, the company will deliver the smartphone with a designated caretaker. Samsung will also provide an expert on call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. In addition, users will also get one-year “Infinity Flex Display Protection”.

Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Fold comes with two displays, one on the outside and the foldable one towards the inside. On the outside, users will get a 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 21:9 aspect ratio. The inside will feature a 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 4.2:3 aspect ratio. Samsung refers to the foldable display as the Infinity Flex display. The smartphone runs on a 7nm fabrication-based Exynos 9825 SoC with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

In the photography department, the Fold features a total of 6 cameras. When the phone is folded, you have a 10-megapixel selfie snapper on the outside. At the back, you get a triple camera setup which includes a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with dual aperture, the second is a 12-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens, and the third is a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. Samsung has also added two cameras inside, one with a 10-megapixel sensor, and the other with an 8-megapixel depth sensor. To keep things ticking, the smartphone has two batteries with a combined capacity of 4,380mAh. The smartphone supports fast wired charging and wireless charging too.

Story Timeline