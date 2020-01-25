comscore Samsung Galaxy Fold successor could launch in Q2 2020
Samsung Galaxy Fold successor could launch in Q2 2020; may feature 108MP camera, S Pen

The upcoming Samsung foldable phone could offer support for 5G, and feature Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 865 mobile platform.

  • Published: January 25, 2020 11:19 AM IST
samsung-galaxy-fold-bgr-india-3

Samsung is reportedly aiming to sell around 6 million foldable smartphones in 2020. The company is said to be working on Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone, which will most likely launch at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event. The event will take place in San Francisco on February 11, 2020. If reports are to be believed, this could be the successor of the Galaxy Fold that debuted in 2019. However, Max Weinbach from XDA has suggested that the sequel to the Samsung Galaxy Fold will “likely launch in Q2, 2020.”

Samsung Galaxy Fold successor details (leaked)

Based on the information that has appeared on South Korean sites and Bloomberg, he hinted what could be the key specifications of the next generation Galaxy Fold device. The upcoming Samsung foldable phone could offer support for 5G, and feature Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 mobile platform. It could launch with an 8-inch display with ultra-thin glass, which will be first seen on the Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone.

As far as cameras are concerned, the alleged Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could sport a whopping 108-megapixel primary camera. Interestingly, the foldable phone could also be assisted by an S Pen stylus. If this turns out to be true, then this will be the first non-Samsung Galaxy Note series phone to arrive with S Pen. The rest of the details are currently under wraps.

Separately, the Galaxy Z Flip is said to feature a 3,300mAh battery. The battery seems to be slightly on the smaller size and is definitely a downgrade from the 4,380mAh battery sporting Galaxy Fold. The Galaxy Z Flip could feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, as per previous leaks and rumors. The chipset and battery combination should give the phone about as much power as say, the Galaxy S10.

While certainly a small battery for the year, the Galaxy Z Flip’s battery is still bigger than the only other clamshell phone we know – The Moto Razr 2019. The Moto Razr has an even smaller 2,510mAh battery. Further, it is also expected that the Galaxy Z Flip will be cheaper than the Moto Razr 2019. If this is the case, the Z Flip will be both cheaper and more powerful than its Motorola rival.

Features Samsung Galaxy Fold
Price 164999
Chipset Exynos 9825 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display Super AMOLED-4.6-inch HD+ outer panel (7.3-inch QXGA+ inner display)
Internal Memory 12GB RAM with 512GB storage
Rear Camera 12MP + 12MP + 16MP
Front Camera 10MP front camera (10MP + 8MP inside camera)
Battery 4,380mAh

