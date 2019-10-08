comscore Samsung Galaxy Fold to go on sale again on October 11
Samsung Galaxy Fold to go on sale again on October 11 at 12PM

The Samsung Galaxy Fold is the most premium smartphone in India with a foldable display. It is available for Rs 1.65 lakh.

  Published: October 8, 2019 10:53 AM IST
Samsung set a new record in the luxury smartphone segment by selling a total of 1,600 Galaxy Fold devices in India. These phones were sold in flat 30 minutes after pre-bookings were opened on October 4. Now, Samsung is set to conduct yet another round of pre-booking on October 11. Here is all you need to know about Samsung Galaxy Fold next sale.

Samsung Galaxy Fold price in India, sale details

Interested buyers will have to pay the complete amount of Rs 1.65 lakh at the time of booking. Users can login to Samsung official website at 12:00 PM on October 11 to book their Galaxy Fold. The Fold will be delivered to users via a concierge along with a dedicated expert on call 24×7. Each Galaxy Fold consumer will also get a one-year “Infinity Flex Display Protection”.

Specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy Fold comes with dual display. On the outside, you have a 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 21:9. On the inside is a 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED display having an aspect ratio of 4.2:3. Samsung calls it the Infinity Flex display. The smartphone draws its power from a 7nm Exynos 9825 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage.

In the photography department, the Samsung Galaxy Fold comes with a total of 6 cameras. When the phone is folded, you have a 10-megapixel selfie snapper on the outside. At the back, you get a triple camera setup which includes a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with dual aperture, the second is a 12-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens, and the third is a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor.

Now, when the smartphone is unfolded, there are two cameras inside, one is a 10-megapixel sensor, whereas the other is an 8-megapixel depth sensor. To keep things ticking, the smartphone has two batteries, and a combined capacity of 4,380mAh. The smartphone supports fast wired charging and wireless charging too.

With inputs from IANS.

  • Published Date: October 8, 2019 10:53 AM IST

