Samsung Galaxy Fold India launch on October 1: Expected price, features
Samsung Galaxy Fold to launch in India on October 1: Report

Samsung will finally launch its foldable Galaxy Fold smartphone in India on October 1. As per reports, it will be priced between Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 1.75 lakh.

  • Published: September 24, 2019 2:19 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy Fold India launch will reportedly take place on October 1. IANS cites “highly-placed sources” who reveal the supposed launch date. If it so happens, Samsung‘s first foldable device will come to India just a month after its global debut in South Korea.

Samsung Galaxy Fold India launch details

The news agency further adds that Samsung will price the Galaxy Fold between Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 1.75 lakh. It will be available through select retail stores, and will only be available via pre-booking. Additionally, the device is likely to come with exclusive access to specialized customer care services. These include one-on-one access to Samsung experts, and a 24/7 support hub online or over the phone. The report mentions that the device was originally set to launch on April 26, but was delayed due to issues with the display.

Foldable smartphone features, specifications

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy Fold comes with dual display. On the outside is a 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display, while on the inside is a 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED display. Under the hood is Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 855 octa-core chipset. It will be available in 12GB RAM and 512GB storage options.

For photography, there are a total of six cameras. In the folded state, there is a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the outside. On the rear side, you get a triple-camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with dual aperture. The second is a 12-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens, and third is a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor.

Inside, there is a 10-megapixel main camera sensor, whereas the other one is an 8-megapixel depth sensor. There are two battery units with a combined capacity of 4,380mAh. The foldable smartphone from Samsung comes with fast wired charging as well as wireless charging support too.

“Consumers have responded positively to larger screens, and the Galaxy Fold’s revolutionary form factor offers a bigger, more immersive screen without sacrificing portability. This is what we call innovation of new mobile experience in action,” DJ Koh said in a statement recently.

With Inputs from IANS

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Fold
Android Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
12MP + 12MP + 16MP
  Published Date: September 24, 2019 2:19 PM IST

