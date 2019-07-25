Samsung Galaxy Fold to relaunch in September

Samsung has finally revealed the official re-launch date of its first foldable smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Fold. According to the announcement, the company is all set to launch the device in September 2019. This means that the company will probably provide some gap between the Galaxy Note 10 launch and Galaxy Fold relaunch. Samsung revealed that it has made improvements in the Galaxy Fold to provide “best possible experience” to its users. It went on to add that it has taken “the time to fully evaluate” the design of the Galaxy Fold. The company has also run the device through “rigorous tests” to confirm that design changes work as intended.

Samsung Galaxy Fold design changes

The smartphone maker also revealed the details about all the changes that it made to the Galaxy Fold design. First up, the company has extended the protective layer on the Infinity Flex Display beyond the bezel. This will ensure that users know that the layer is part of the display. In addition, the company has also added “additional reinforcements” to the device to ensure protection against external particles. This will reduce the number of instances where dust or debris may enter the device and damage the display.

Beyond this, the redesigned Galaxy Fold also includes strengthened top and bottom hinge area with new protection caps. The company has also added metal layers under the Infinity Flex Display to better protect the display. Last change states that the company has reduced the space between the body of the Galaxy Fold and the hinge of the device. Samsung is currently doing the final product tests before ensuring that the Galaxy Fold is available from September in select markets.

The company also revealed that it is working on improving and optimizing the software experience of the Galaxy Fold. Samsung wants to ensure that apps and services work well with the foldable device at launch. Taking a look at the announcement, it looks like Samsung has not made any changes beyond the actual display-related fixes. It stated that it will share more launch and availability-related details closer to the relaunch.

