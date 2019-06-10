Samsung launched the Galaxy S10-series and the foldable Galaxy Fold earlier this year in February. Set for sale in the US in April, the launch didn’t happen. The initial review units started developing bumps, and screen started cracking making it unusable. Samsung was quick enough to put its sales plans on hold to iron out the issues before releasing the foldable smartphone. Now, a Samsung executive has revealed launch details of the foldable smartphone.
According to a report on NewsTomato, the Samsung Galaxy Fold may be released sometime in July. After the review units started developing problems, Samsung was quick enough to identify the problem. Poor choice for hardware design left a big 6mm gap at the bottom, serving as entry point for particulate matter and dust.
Another problem was with the protective plastic coating above the display. Hence, Samsung is reportedly testing the redesigned model before its official release. There is no word on the modifications that Samsung has been doing to the design to ensure longevity. We expect the company to offer details ahead of the official release.
Watch: Samsung Galaxy Fold First Look
Samsung Galaxy Fold features, specifications
As mentioned above, the Galaxy Fold comes with dual display. On the outside, you have a 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 21:9. The second screen has a 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED panel with an aspect ratio of 4.2:3. Samsung calls it the Infinity Flex display. The smartphone is powered by a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage.
In the photography department, the smartphone comes with a total of 6 cameras. There is a 10-megapixel selfie snapper on the outside. At the back, you get a triple camera setup which includes a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with dual aperture, the second is a 12-megapixel sensor with telephoto lens, and third is a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor.
