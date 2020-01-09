South Korean tech giant, Samsung, has released a new software update for its luxury Samsung Galaxy Fold. The update brings the latest January 2020 Android security patch, making the smartphone more secure than before.

The new update is rolling out in France and should be released in other markets soon, RPRNA reports. It bumps up the software version to F900FXXS2ASL6, and the firmware is about 5.08GB in size based on OneUI custom skin on top of Android 9 Pie Build. As per the Samsung roadmap revealed last year, the Samsung Galaxy Fold is likely to get the Android 10 OS update in April 2020.

According to the Google Android bulletin, the latest security patch fixes a severe vulnerability in the device that could enable a local malicious application to bypass user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions. The January 2020 update also fixes an exploit that could have led to remote data exposure of the device.

The OTA update is rolling out in a staged manner, so it may take a while before reaching all Galaxy Fold devices gradually. Users will receive a notification to download the update. Alternatively, the availability of the update can be checked by going to Settings > System > System updates > Download and install.

Samsung Galaxy Fold specifications, features

The smartphone flaunts an Infinity Flex dual display. On the outside, it has a 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 21:9. The second-screen has a 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 4.2:3 aspect ratio. The Galaxy Fold is available in four color options to choose from including, Silver, Black, Green, and Blue.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB internal storage. The device packs a 4,380mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. For connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G and, USB 3.1 Type-C port for charging.

Story Timeline