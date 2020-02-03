Samsung Galaxy Home Mini speaker launch set for February 12

Samsung is said to launch its Galaxy Home Mini speaker on February 12, 2020. The upcoming smart speaker from Samsung will be available in South Korea with a price tag of 99,000KRW, which is around Rs 5,900 in India. The company is expected to release its Galaxy Home Mini speaker in other markets too. This speaker is basically a miniature version of the Samsung Galaxy Home smart speaker, which was launched back in 2018.

Slashgear reported that the Samsung Galaxy Home Mini will offer support for IR function, which is a unique feature. With the help of this function, users will be able to control old appliances that can’t be connected to the internet via WiFi. In simpler terms, Home Mini speaker users will be able to access the old TVs or other entertainment systems via this speaker if it is within the line of sight.

The Samsung Galaxy Home Mini will also reportedly come with features like an AKG speaker. It will support smart home connectivity, and Bixby voice assistant. The smart speaker will be seen competing with the likes of Amazon Alexa and Google Nest Home series. It will be interesting to see how it fares against these popular smart speakers.

Besides, Samsung is reportedly set to launch its newest Galax S20 series on February 11. The cited source claims that the company will launch the Galaxy Home Mini speaker the very next day. There are chances that Samsung will unveil the Home Mini speaker on February 11 alongside the Galaxy S20. The brand is also expected to launch a foldable device on the same day, which will likely be the Galaxy Z Flip.

