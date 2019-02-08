Samsung Galaxy J2 Core, Galaxy J4 running Android Pie certified ahead of official release

Samsung is not known for being proactive and release timely software updates, but the company seems to be changing that stance fast. The Korean company began rolling out of Android 9 Pie update for its flagship Galaxy S9 series late last year, and has since extended the beta updates to include its flagship devices from 2017 as well. Now, it seems that Samsung will be extending the latest version of Android to its budget smartphone lineup sometime soon. The Galaxy J2 Core and Galaxy J4 could be the first budget devices from Samsung to get a taste of Android Pie.

The Galaxy J2 Core is the first Android Go device from Samsung launched last year. While the smartphone launched with Android Oreo (Go edition), Samsung is preparing to release Android Pie (Go edition) for the smartphone. In addition to Galaxy J2 Core, Samsung is also planning to release the Android Pie update to Galaxy J4, another budget smartphone that was launched last year. Samsung has not officially detailed its software roadmap for budget devices but it does seem that Galaxy J2 Core and Galaxy J4 are already being tested with the newest version of Google’s mobile operating system.

Ahead of the official release, both Galaxy J2 Core and Galaxy J4 have been certified running Android Pie by WiFi Alliance. Several variants of these devices running Android Pie meant for different markets have received WiFi certification. The Galaxy J2 Core models certified include SM-J260G/DS, SM-J260Y, SM-J260F/DS, SM-J260M/DS, SM-J260Y/DS, SM-J260F, SM-J260M, and SM-J260M. The Galaxy J4 with model numbers SM-J400F, SM-J400F/DS, SM-J400M/DS, SM-J400G/DS, SM-J400M, and SM-J400G have also received certification, which was first spotted by MSP.

Samsung is yet to officially confirm when it will release Android Pie update for these two devices. The Galaxy J2 Core will get Android Pie (Go edition), which will include Go version of Google apps in addition to stock Android. In the case of Galaxy J2 Core, Samsung is also shipping some of its own apps, making it not the most ideal version of Google’s stock Android experience for budget devices.

The Galaxy J4, on the other hand, is expected to get the version of Android Pie with Samsung Experience. The Galaxy J2 Core is priced at Rs 5,990 and Galaxy J4 is priced at Rs 8,750 for the 16GB storage variant and Rs 10,990 for the 32GB storage.