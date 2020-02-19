comscore Samsung Galaxy J4 Core gets a new software update | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy J4 Core gets a new software update with January 2020 security patch

The Samsung Galaxy J4 Core latest update fixes a local malicious application on the device.

  • Published: February 19, 2020 5:25 PM IST
Samsung is rolling out a new software update for the Galaxy J4 Core smartphone in Asia. The latest update brings in the month old January 2020 Android security patch to the device. Read on to find out everything about this new Galaxy J4 Core update.

The latest Galaxy J4 Core update bumps up the software build version to J410FXXU2ATA1, and its firmware is about 880 MB in size. However, the OTA update size may vary depending on the region. The update is still based on the old Android 9 Pie OS and brings security enhancements to the device. The Galaxy J4 Core is not in line to receive the Android 10 OS upgrade, as the smartphone has previously got one OS update.

According to Google’s Android security bulletin, the new security patch primarily fixes a local malicious application on the device. This flaw could have enabled user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions. The update also fixes an exploit that could have led to remote information exposure of the smartphone.

The Galaxy J4 Core OTA update is rolling out incrementally, so it will take a while before reaching all units gradually. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings > Software Update menu.

Samsung Galaxy M31 renders surface online showcasing design

Samsung Galaxy M31 renders surface online showcasing design

Samsung Galaxy J4 Core features, specifications

The Galaxy J4 Core made its debut back in November 2018. The smartphone flaunts a 6.0-inch IPS LCD screen with an HD+ (720 x 1480 pixels) resolution and an 18.5:9 aspect ratio display. The device also features a single-camera setup at the back that includes an 8-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture.

The Samsung Galaxy J4 Core has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC and Adreno 308 GPU. It packs a 3,300-mAh battery and runs on the Android Go edition OS. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE, and a MicroUSB 2.0 port for charging.

  • Published Date: February 19, 2020 5:25 PM IST

