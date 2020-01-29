comscore Samsung Galaxy J4, Galaxy A9 (2018) updates roll out | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy J4, Galaxy A9 (2018) get January 2020 security patch update

Samsung Galaxy J4 and Galaxy A9 2018 are getting a new security patch update, which fixes a critical security vulnerability in the device.

  • Published: January 29, 2020 3:33 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy J4+ 2018 1

South Korean smartphone maker, Samsung, has started rolling out a new software update for its Galaxy J4 and Galaxy A9 (2018) users. The new update brings the latest January 2020 Android security patch to the devices. As per the changelog, the update does not come with any additional fixes.

The Samsung Galaxy J4 (SM-J400F) update is rolling out in the Middle East / African region. Whereas, the Galaxy A9 (2018) update is rolling out in the South Asian region with countries including India and more. The new update is currently available in select markets only. So, it will only reach a small number of devices in the first few weeks. Once Samsung has confirmed that there are no hidden bugs, the wider roll out availability for all units will begin.

The Samsung Galaxy J4 latest update comes with software build version J400FXXS5BTA1 based on Android 9 Pie OS and is about 2.3GB in size, GetDroidTips reports. The Galaxy A9 (2018) update, on the other hand, comes with software version A920FXXU3BSLB, and its size is about 3.9GB. It brings the usual bug fixes and security enhancements with January 2020 security patch.

The OTA update is rolling out in stages, so it could take a while before reaching all units gradually. Users will receive a notification for installing the firmware. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to System > System > System updates > Download and install.

January 2020 security patch

Samsung has not released the changelog for the Galaxy J4 and Galaxy A8 (2018) update. Although it may have some improvements for device stability. The January 2020 security patch further fixes a major severe vulnerability in the devices. This flaw could have allowed a local malicious application to bypass user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions. The update also fixes an exploit that could have led to remote information exposure of the device.

  • Published Date: January 29, 2020 3:33 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy J4

Samsung Galaxy J4

8290

Android Oreo
Quad Core SoC
13MP
Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018)

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018)

17999

Android 8.0 Oreo
Snapdragon 660 SoC
Quad cameras - 24MP + 10MP (telephoto) + 8MP (wide angle) + 5MP (depth)

