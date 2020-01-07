comscore Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime update rolling out: Price, specs | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime (2016) gets final software update: Report

Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime has started receiving the December 2019 Android security patch, which fixes a critical security vulnerability.

  Published: January 7, 2020 2:53 PM IST
samsung-galaxy-j5-prime

Samsung is rolling out a new software update for its old Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime smartphone from 2016, which is impressive. This Samsung device is around three years old. The update is reportedly rolling out to Galaxy J5 Prime devices in the Indian region, and brings December 2019 Android security patch.

The latest update carries the software version number G570FDDU2CSL1, and is about 325.53MB in size, PiunikaWeb reports. It brings the usual bug fixes and security enhancements with December 2019 security patch. The update also has the title ‘Last Update Information’.

The company is rolling out the new update via OTA (Over The Air) in a staged manner, so it should take a while before reaching all units gradually. Once the update is ready to download, users will receive a notification for installing the firmware. Additionally, one can head over to the device Settings -> Software Update menu to manually check for the update.

As per the changelog, the Galaxy J5 Prime update includes improvements to the smartphone’s device stability, New/Enhanced features, and further performance upgrade. The latest December 2019 security patch also fixes a critical security vulnerability in the Media framework component. This flaw could allow a remote attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process.

Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime features, specifications

The smartphone flaunts a 5.0-inch PLS TFT display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The panel operates at HD (720×1280 pixels) resolution. The Galaxy J5 Prime is available in two color options to choose from including Black, and Gold.

The Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime has an Exynos 7570 Quad-core SoC. It features a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage up to 256GB. It packs a 2,400mAh battery. For connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE and, USB 2.0 port for charging.

