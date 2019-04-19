Samsung Galaxy J6 Android Pie update reportedly rolling out in India

Earlier this month, Samsung started rolling out the Android Pie update for its Galaxy J6 smartphone. The roll out of the update started off in Italy, and has now reportedly reached India. As reported before, this new update not only brings a new OS to the smartphone, but also Samsung’s new One UI.

The update for Galaxy J6 users in India is codenamed J600FNXXU3BSD1, SamMobile reports. Along with Android Pie and One UI, the smartphone is also getting the March 2019 Android security patch. With the update, Galaxy J6 users will be able to enjoy Samsung’s new UI complete with an overhauled design, dark mode, new navigation buttons, and more.

As with all software updates, this too is being rolled out in phases. Galaxy J6 users should receive a notification when the update is ready for their devices. Alternatively, you can head over to the Settings menu to manually check for the update. It is advisable to have a steady Wi-Fi connection before going through with the process.

Samsung Galaxy J6 price, specifications, features

Samsung had launched the Galaxy J6 smartphone back in May 2018. Though it was launched with a price tag of Rs 13,990 for the 32GB variant, and Rs 16,490 for the 64GB variant, it has since received quite a few price cuts. You can now pick up the device online for as low as Rs 10,500.

To recap on the Samsung Galaxy J6’s specifications and features, it was launched with a 5.6-inch HD+ (1480×720 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood was an Exynos 7870 SoC paired with 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM with 64GB storage options.

For photography, it was equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera, and an 8-megapixel front camera with LED flash. Other features include a 3,000mAh battery, and connectivity options like dual-SIM card slots, Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi, and 4G LTE with VoLTE support.