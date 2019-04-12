comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy J6 Android Pie update rolling out
News

Samsung Galaxy J6 Android Pie update rolling out

News

The Android Pie update for the Samsung Galaxy J6 also brings with the company’s new One UI. The update is being rolled out in phases, and is over 1.2GB in size.

  • Published: April 12, 2019 9:15 AM IST
samsung-galaxy-j6-lead

Samsung has started rolling out Android Pie update to its affordable Galaxy J6 smartphone. This new update not only brings a new OS to the smartphone, but also Samsung’s new One UI. The update for the Galaxy J6 is rolling out a few days after Samsung rolled out a similar update for its Galaxy J8.

The update being rolled out has the codename J600FNXXU3BSD1, and it is over 1.2GB in size. Along with Android Pie and One UI, the smartphone is also getting the March 2019 Android security patch. This comes as a tad surprising, since Samsung has lately started offering the April 2019 security patch to some of its smartphones. With the update, Galaxy J6 users will be able to enjoy Samsung’s new UI complete with an overhauled design, dark mode, new navigation buttons, and more.

Samsung drops Galaxy J-series and merges the product with Galaxy A lineup

Also Read

Samsung drops Galaxy J-series and merges the product with Galaxy A lineup

As with all software updates, this too is being rolled out in phases. Galaxy J6 users should receive a notification when the update is ready for their devices. Alternatively, you can head over to the Settings menu to manually check for the update. With an update this size, it is advisable to have a steady Wi-Fi connection before going through with the process.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A30 & A50 First Look

Samsung Galaxy J6 price, specifications, features

Samsung had launched the Galaxy J6 smartphone back in May 2018. Though it was launched with a price tag of Rs 13,990 for the 32GB variant, and Rs 16,490 for the 64GB variant, it has since received quite a few price cuts. You can now pick up the device online for as low as Rs 10,500.

Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Impressive, but leaves a few things to be desired

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Impressive, but leaves a few things to be desired

To recap on the Samsung Galaxy J6’s specifications and features, it was launched with a 5.6-inch HD+ (1480×720 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood was an Exynos 7870 SoC paired with 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM with 64GB storage options.

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 to buy in March 2019

Also Read

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 to buy in March 2019

For photography, it was equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera, and an 8-megapixel front camera with LED flash. Other features include a 3,000mAh battery, and connectivity options like dual-SIM card slots, Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi, and 4G LTE with VoLTE support.

  • Published Date: April 12, 2019 9:15 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A80 reportedly spotted on AnTuTu, showing Snapdragon 730 prowess
News
Samsung Galaxy A80 reportedly spotted on AnTuTu, showing Snapdragon 730 prowess
Google Maps: You could soon see ads while you're navigating your route

News

Google Maps: You could soon see ads while you're navigating your route

PUBG banned in Nepal over concerns of addiction

Gaming

PUBG banned in Nepal over concerns of addiction

Everything Acer announced at its GPC event

News

Everything Acer announced at its GPC event

Samsung Galaxy J6 Android Pie update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy J6 Android Pie update rolling out

Sponsored

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions

Huawei P30 Pro camera review

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

Vivo V15 Review

Samsung Galaxy A80 reportedly spotted on AnTuTu, showing Snapdragon 730 prowess

Google Maps: You could soon see ads while you're navigating your route

Everything Acer announced at its GPC event

Samsung Galaxy J6 Android Pie update rolling out

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL case images surface online

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A80 reportedly spotted on AnTuTu, showing Snapdragon 730 prowess

News

Samsung Galaxy A80 reportedly spotted on AnTuTu, showing Snapdragon 730 prowess
Samsung Galaxy J6 Android Pie update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy J6 Android Pie update rolling out
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2, Zenfone Max M2 Android 9 Pie update rolling out

News

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2, Zenfone Max M2 Android 9 Pie update rolling out
Vodafone Idea offering free Netflix subscription to Samsung Galaxy S10 series buyers

News

Vodafone Idea offering free Netflix subscription to Samsung Galaxy S10 series buyers
Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions

Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions

हिंदी समाचार

Infinix Smartphones सेल: Smart 2 और HOTS3X स्मार्टफोन मिल रहे हैं सस्ते दाम पर

रिलायंस जियो और Vivo मिलकर दे रहे हैं 10 हजार रुपये तक के फायदे, जानें क्या है ऑफर

Realme Yo! Days सेल का आज आखिरी दिन, 1 रुपये में बैकपैक और सस्ते दाम में स्मार्टफोन खरीदने का मौका

Amazon ने Echo Link और Echo Link Amp को किया भारत में लॉन्च

26 अप्रैल से होगी सबसे बड़ी गेमिंग लीग की शुरुआत, 1.1 करोड़ रुपये का इनाम जीतने का है मौका

News

Samsung Galaxy A80 reportedly spotted on AnTuTu, showing Snapdragon 730 prowess
News
Samsung Galaxy A80 reportedly spotted on AnTuTu, showing Snapdragon 730 prowess
Google Maps: You could soon see ads while you're navigating your route

News

Google Maps: You could soon see ads while you're navigating your route
Everything Acer announced at its GPC event

News

Everything Acer announced at its GPC event
Samsung Galaxy J6 Android Pie update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy J6 Android Pie update rolling out
Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL case images surface online

News

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL case images surface online