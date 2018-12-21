comscore
Samsung Galaxy J6 update brings dual VoLTE support, latest security patch

Samsung Galaxy J6 will now adjust screen brightness with the help of selfie camera.

  • Published: December 21, 2018 3:48 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy J6 is receiving a software update that adds new features to the smartphone. The update brings support for auto brightness by using selfie camera on the Galaxy J6. The feature was previously added to Samsung Galaxy J8, the first smartphone in the Galaxy J series to feature Infinity Display design.

This new software update rolling out for the Galaxy J6 will allow the smartphone to use its selfie camera to understand the ambient light, and then set the screen brightness accordingly. Samsung was bashed by Galaxy users for not adding ambient light sensor to its budget smartphone lineup. In order to compensate for the lack of ambient light sensor, Samsung found a workaround for auto-brightness setting by compensating for light using the selfie camera.

Once you download this new update on your Galaxy J6, Samsung says there won’t be a need to manually adjust the brightness of your screen. Alongside support for auto-brightness, the update also brings dual VoLTE functionality and adds support for AR Emoji feature. The Galaxy J6 is not the first device to get this feature and Samsung has been rolling out this feature in a phased manner to all its budget smartphones.

According to Sammobile, the update is also available for the Galaxy On6, which is similar to the Galaxy J6, and is available exclusively for the online market in India. Samsung has also combined the December security patch with these features for the Galaxy J6. The new update is a 286MB download, and will be available in the form of an over-the-air (OTA) update.

In addition to December security patch and auto-brightness setting, the update also adds support for dual VoLTE. The Galaxy J6 users will get a notification whenever the update becomes available for download but you can also download manually by heading to Settings and selecting Software Update section and clicking on Download Updates manually option.

