Samsung has started rolling out a new software update for its Galaxy J6 device from 2018. The update brings in the new February 2020 Android security patch to the device with no additional improvements. Here is everything you need to know about the latest Android update from Samsung.

The new software version for the Samsung Galaxy J6 is an incremental update as it doesn’t include any other improvements or new features for the device. The latest update carries the software build number J600GUBS6BTA4, and its firmware size is about 2.44 GB. The update is still running on the dated Android 9 Pie OS.

The Samsung Galaxy J6 users are getting the update in the South America region with countries including Mexico, Argentina, Guatemala, and Chile. However, there’s currently no information on how long users in other countries, including India, will have to wait for the update.

The Galaxy J6 February 2020 security patch OTA update is rolling out in a staged process. Hence, it could take a while before reaching all units gradually. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to System -> System -> System updates -> Download and install.

The latest February 2020 security patch with the new Galaxy J6 update primarily fixes several high and critical security issues in the device. This flaw could have enabled a local attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process. The update also fixes an exploit within the system transmission to execute arbitrary code.

Samsung Galaxy J6 features, specifications

To recall, the Galaxy J6 flaunts a 5.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED screen. It also comes with an Exynos 7870 SoC paired with a Mali-T830 MP1 GPU. The device additionally has a single rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and an F/1.9 aperture. On the front, the Galaxy J6 sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/1.9 aperture.

