Samsung seems to be rolling out a new software update for its Galaxy J6 Plus and Galaxy J7 Duo smartphones. The new update brings in the month-old December 2019 security patch for both the devices. Taking a closer look at the change-log, the update does not come with any additional fixes.

The Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus (SM-J610G) update is rolling out in the South American region. Whereas, the Galaxy J7 Duo (SM-J720F) update is rolling out in Europe and South Asian region with countries including India and more.

The new update is currently available in select markets only. Hence, it will only reach a small number of devices in the first few weeks. Once Samsung has confirmed that there are no hidden bugs, the wider roll-out availability will begin.

The Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus latest update comes with software build version J610GUBU4BSLB based on the Android 9 Pie OS, and is about 2.7 GB in firmware size, GetDroidTips reports. The Galaxy J7 Duo update, on the other hand, comes with software version J720FDDS5BSL1 and its firmware size is about 2.82 GB. It brings the usual bug fixes and security enhancements with December 2019 security patch.

The OTA update is releasing in stages, so it could take a while before reaching all units gradually. Users will receive a notification for installing the firmware. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings -> Software Update menu.

Galaxy J6 Plus, J7 Duo Update change-log

Samsung has not released the change-log for the Galaxy J6 Plus and Galaxy J7 Duo update, although, it may have some improvements for device stability. The latest December 2019 security patch, further, fixes a critical security vulnerability in the Media framework component. This flaw could allow a remote attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process.

