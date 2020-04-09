Samsung Galaxy J6 receiving Android 10 update with OneUI 2.0

Samsung has started rolling out the Android 10 update for its 2018 model of Galaxy J6 smartphone. The update is currently rolling out in Panama, but it is likely to reach more markets in coming weeks, reports Sammobile. The company has pushed this update with One UI 2.0.

According to the report, the Samsung Galaxy J6 (SM-J600G) models from 2018 are receiving the update. It comes with the firmware version J600GUBU6CTC8 and includes a list of proprietary features from OneUI 2.0. Along with some performance improvements and bug fixes, Samsung has also included March 2020 security patch in this Android 10 update, although there is no official changelog available.

To recall, the Galaxy J6 was launched with Android 8.0 Oreo in 2018 and Samsung updated it to the Android 9 Pie with One UI 1.0 last year. Users looking for the latest update can wait for the push notification or can alternatively try from Settings > Software update on their Galaxy J6.

In another news for Samsung, more details of the Galaxy A71 5G recently appeared online. The 5G model of the Galaxy A71 5G is not expected to differ much from the standard model. The official render of the device and price has been leaked by tipster Evan Blass. The leak claimed that the Galaxy A71 5G will be made available for RMB 3,500 (approximately Rs 35,000) in China. However, the prices are expected to differ in other markets.

