Samsung Galaxy J6 receiving Android 10 update with OneUI 2.0 and March 2020 security patch

To recall, the Galaxy J6 was launched with Android 8.0 Oreo in 2018 and Samsung updated it to the Android 9 Pie with One UI 1.0 last year.

Samsung has started rolling out the Android 10 update for its 2018 model of Galaxy J6 smartphone. The update is currently rolling out in Panama, but it is likely to reach more markets in coming weeks, reports Sammobile. The company has pushed this update with One UI 2.0.

To recall, the Galaxy J6 was launched with Android 8.0 Oreo in 2018 and Samsung updated it to the Android 9 Pie with One UI 1.0 last year. Users looking for the latest update can wait for the push notification or can alternatively try from Settings > Software update on their Galaxy J6.

In another news for Samsung, more details of the Galaxy A71 5G recently appeared online. The 5G model of the Galaxy A71 5G is not expected to differ much from the standard model. The official render of the device and price has been leaked by tipster Evan Blass. The leak claimed that the Galaxy A71 5G will be made available for RMB 3,500 (approximately Rs 35,000) in China. However, the prices are expected to differ in other markets.

