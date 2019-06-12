comscore Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) getting Android 9 Pie-based One UI update
  Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) reportedly receiving Android 9 Pie-based One UI update
Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) reportedly receiving Android 9 Pie-based One UI update

The Android 9 Pie-based One UI update for the Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) comes with software version J730FXXU4CSF1. It also ships with latest One UI 1.1 and the May 2019 security patch.

  Published: June 12, 2019 7:52 PM IST
Samsung has reportedly started pushing the latest Android 9 Pie-based One UI to its two-year-old Galaxy J7 (2017) smartphones. The over-the-air (OTA) update is said to be rolling out in Spain, but there is no information about the other markets. However, Sammobile has noted that the update is expected to reach other markets over the coming weeks.

As per report, the Android 9 Pie-based One UI update for the Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) comes with software version J730FXXU4CSF1. It also ships with the latest One UI 1.1 and the May 2019 security patch. In terms of changelog, the device gets usual One UI features, like a Night mode, rearranged menus for easier access with one hand, navigation gestures, and various other improvements. Google’s Digital Wellbeing feature is also available in the One UI 1.1.

To recall, the Galaxy J7 (2017) was launched with Android 7.0 Nougat OS in India. The smartphone was introduced alongside Galaxy J3 (2017) and Galaxy J5 (2017) in June 2017. At present, the J7 (2017) smartphone is already on Android 8.1 Oreo. Samsung had shipped the Oreo update last year. We are hoping that the Android 9 Pie update will also come to India, when it reaches other market. For now, the report suggests a staged rollout in Spain, which means it’ll take few weeks to reach every J7 (2017) user there.

Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) specifications

The Galaxy J7 (2017) had come with a 5.5-inch full-HD Super AMOLED 16:9 display. The smartphone was powered by Samsung’s own octa-core Exynos 7870 processor clocked at 1.6GHz. It was backed by a 3GB of RAM and 16GB internal storage with expandable microSD card option of 256GB. The Galaxy J7 (2017) also came with 13-megapixel cameras on the back and the front as well. Keeping the smartphone ticking was a moderate 3,600mAh battery. It also came with IP54 certification for splash resistance.

  Published Date: June 12, 2019 7:52 PM IST

