It looks like Samsung has finally rolled out the Android 9 Pie update for its Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo smartphone. According to a report, the Android 9 Pie-based update with One UI is currently rolling out in India. A report online revealed that the update package is about 1270MB in size. The update brings the system to the latest Android 9 Pie along with Samsung One UI version 1.1. The report also revealed that not every One UI feature has made its way to the J7 Duo. This is likely because of the lack of hardware firepower in the Galaxy J7 Duo.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo One UI update details

According to a report by SamMobile, the new update only brought minor One UI changes to the device. The only two major features that the update introduced include the night mode and Digital Wellbeing. Another highlight about the update is the inclusion of July 2019 Android security patch. The software update brings the build number of the device to J720FDDU4BSG7. Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo users can head to the “System update” menu in the “Settings” app to check for the update. In case you can’t find the update, don’t worry as the update will likely make its way to your device.

The delay in the roll-out of the update is likely because of the phased nature of the update roll-out. As part of a phased roll-out, the software maker gradually rolls out an update to devices in batches. This gradual batch-wise roll-out is to ensure that there are no hidden bugs or serious issues with the update. The report also revealed that impatient users can also manually download the update on their device and go ahead with the upgrade process. It also noted that users can also use the Samsung Smart Switch software to upgrade to the latest update.

Taking a look at the change-log of the update, we see the extent of changes that the new update brings. To recap, the Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo features a 5.5-inch display with Super AMOLED panel. The device is powered by Samsung Exynos 7870 SoC with 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The device also sports a 13-megapixel sensor on the back along with a 5-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, we will get an 8-megapixel sensor.

