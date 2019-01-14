comscore
Samsung Galaxy J7 Max Android 8.1 Oreo update rolled out

The smartphone was launched back in 2017 with Android 7.0 out-of-the-box.

  January 14, 2019 3:21 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy J7 Max: Priced at Rs 17,900 the smartphone features a 5.7-inch full HD display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio P20 octa-core SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. With a 3,300mAh battery, the smartphone also features a 13-megapixel rear camera and 13-megapixel front camera.

Samsung recently rolled out the stable Android Pie update to its Galaxy S9 family as well as the Galaxy Note 9 and now, the company has reportedly released the old Android 8.1 Oreo update to its Galaxy J7 Max. The smartphone was launched back in 2017 with Android 7.0 out-of-the-box. The Samsung Galaxy J7 Max is now getting the Android 8.1 Oreo update, instead of the latest Android operating system. The new update brings several improvements. The update version is G615FXXU2BRL3. Additionally, instead of waiting for the OTA update, the Android 8.1 Oreo firmware update is also available.

The update is being rolled out in batches, therefore, users need to be patient. One can check for the update by heading to the Settings menu > Software update > Download update manually. To recall, the Galaxy J7 Max features a 5.-inch display with a resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels. Under the hood, it is powered by a 16nm Mediatek MT6757 Helio P20 octa-core chipset. It is backed by 3,300mAh battery. It packs a single 13-megapixel rear camera and a 13-megapixel front shooter.

Samsung Galaxy S10 rumor roundup: Everything we know so far

Samsung Galaxy S10 rumor roundup: Everything we know so far

Besides, Samsung is all set to launch its highly anticipated Galaxy S10 Series at an Unpacked event on February 20 in San Francisco, a few days before the MWC 2019. The South Korean giant is widely rumored to unveil as many as five distinct variants of the Galaxy S10. It is expected to house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset and triple rear camera setup.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Impressions

The Galaxy S10 could feature an in-display fingerprint reader as well. The standard Galaxy S10 could be powered by a 3,500mAh battery. The Galaxy S10 series could get IP68 certification for water and dust resistance and run Android Pie with One UI skin on top. Additionally, DeX is also expected to come on the device, with support for even more apps.

  January 14, 2019 3:21 PM IST

