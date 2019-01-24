Samsung Galaxy J7 Max, Galaxy On Max starts receiving Android 8.1 Oreo update in India

Samsung has started rolling out the Android 8.1 Oreo update for the Galaxy J7 Max and Galaxy On Max smartphones in India. As reported by Sammobile, the update for the Galaxy J7 Max also brings Samsung Experience UI version 9.5 and December 2018 security patch. Similarly, the bumped up Android version and security patch is also gradually rolling out to Samsung Galaxy On Max devices.

Samsung had launched Galaxy J7 Max and Galaxy On Max with Android 7.0 Nougat in India. The update to Android 8.1 Oreo is first major update for both Samsung devices. It bumps the firmware version to G615FXXU2BRL3 and G615FUDDU2BRL3 for the Galaxy J7 Max and Galaxy On Max respectively.

The Android 8.1 Oreo update for Galaxy J7 Max started rolling out sometime back, and it has now finally reached India. The firmware version remains same as the global rollout. For Galaxy On Max, the update is likely to roll out the same way. You can also manually check for updates through phone’s Settings menu –> Software update -> Download. These updates are reportedly 1169.27MB in size for the Galaxy J7 Max, and 1189.76MB for the Galaxy On Max.

To recall, the Galaxy J7 Max features a 5.-inch display with a resolution of 1080×1920 pixels. Under the hood is a 16nm Mediatek MT6757 Helio P20 octa-core chipset. It is backed by 3,300mAh battery. It packs a single 13-megapixel rear camera, and a 13-megapixel front shooter.

Coming to specifications of the Galaxy On Max, it comes with a 5.7-inch full HD display along with 2.5D curved glass on top. It is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P25 Lite octa-core SoC with 4GB of RAM and 32GB storage. A microSD card for further expansion is also present.