Samsung is pushing out Android Pie update for its two year old mid-range smartphones. Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt and Galaxy J7 Pro are now getting a taste of Android Pie. The update is based on One UI, the new user interface from the company. The update is live only in some markets at this moment. If you live in any of these markets then you will have to wait only a few days to get the update. The new firmware brings One UI, which is a major redesign for Samsung’s user interface on smartphones.

The Galaxy J7 Pro is getting the OTA update with firmware version J730FXXU4CSF1 in Russia, Mexico, Spain and Algeria. The Galaxy J7 Nxt is getting OTA update with firmware version J701FXXU6CSF1 in Thailand. According to Tizenhelp, the OTA update for Galaxy J7 Pro and Galaxy J7 Nxt is just over 1GB in size. The update also brings security patch for the month of May. The new software will be a radical change from the existing user interface seen on these mid-range smartphones.

The Galaxy J7 Pro and Galaxy J7 Nxt currently run Samsung Experience UI and with One UI, users can more streamlined experience. In our own tests, we noticed that Samsung’s One UI is not only faster, but also more adaptable to a user. The One UI brings features like system-wide dark mode. Samsung has already launched Galaxy M series and new Galaxy A-series models with One UI. Samsung has also pushed One UI as an OTA update to Galaxy J7 2018 and with Galaxy J7 Pro and Galaxy J7 Nxt, the update is reaching smartphones from 2017.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A30, A50 First Look

While one would have hoped to see June security patch, the update still fixes critical vulnerabilities. Google had confirmed that May security patch fixes critical vulnerability seen in the media framework. The update ensures that remote attacker cannot take control of your device. With the update rolling out to above mentioned countries, Samsung is expected to release Android Pie for these devices in other countries soon. We should expect an update from Samsung on India release of these version sooner.